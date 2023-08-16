KEYBOARDS
Studioszene 2023: Modern Hybrid Workflows

von Redaktion,
Join us for an ear opening sonic exploration and demystification with Dangerous Music’s sherpa marek stycos.

He’ll guide you unflinchingly through modern hybrid workflows leveraging summing, monitoring and commitment while demoing mind blowing hi res tracks and stems. Investment grade audio jewelry from Dangerous Music, will all be on hand.

Partnered by MatsteringCredits.com

>> Get your ticket  <<

Modern Hybrid Workflows

  • When: October 19th
  • Time: 11:15 – 11:45
  • Where: Gear Stage

