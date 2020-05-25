Space-Effekte für umme...

Freeware Tipp: Unendliche Räume mit Valhalla Supermassive

von Redaktion,

Valhalla-Entwickler Sean Costello schenkt uns ein leistungsfähiges Reverb-Plugin.

Es heißt Supermassive, steht für Windows und Mac zur Verfügung  und bietet ein Reverb und einen modulierbaren, temposynchronisierbaren Delay-Effekt. Mit acht Modes, die verschiedene Delay-Basiseinstellungen bereitstellen, lassen sich im Handumdrehen eindruckvolle, spacige und manchmal auch experimentelle Reverb-Sounds erstellen.

Die Features von Supermassive:

  • Tempo synced delays, up to 2 seconds
  • Multiphase delay modulation
  • DENSITY control, that allows you to dial in pointillistic echoes, lush reverbs, echo clusters, and all sorts of sounds in between.
  • Eight unique delay/reverb MODES, named after celestial objects:
    • Gemini: Fast attack, shorter decay, high echo density.
    • Hydra: Fast-ish attack, shorter decay, low to high echo density (depending on the DENSITY control setting)
    • Centaurus: Medium attack, longer decay, medium to high echo density (depending on the DENSITY control setting)
    • Sagittarius: Slow attack, longer decay, high echo density
    • Great Annihilator: Medium attack, very long decay, medium to high echo density (depending on the DENSITY control setting)
    • Andromeda: Slowest attack, very long decay, very high echo density
    • Lyra: Fast attack, shorter decay, low echo density
    • Capricorn: Fast attack, shorter decay, medium echo density

Website

 

