Space-Effekte für umme...
Freeware Tipp: Unendliche Räume mit Valhalla Supermassive
Valhalla-Entwickler Sean Costello schenkt uns ein leistungsfähiges Reverb-Plugin.
Es heißt Supermassive, steht für Windows und Mac zur Verfügung und bietet ein Reverb und einen modulierbaren, temposynchronisierbaren Delay-Effekt. Mit acht Modes, die verschiedene Delay-Basiseinstellungen bereitstellen, lassen sich im Handumdrehen eindruckvolle, spacige und manchmal auch experimentelle Reverb-Sounds erstellen.
Die Features von Supermassive:
- Tempo synced delays, up to 2 seconds
- Multiphase delay modulation
- DENSITY control, that allows you to dial in pointillistic echoes, lush reverbs, echo clusters, and all sorts of sounds in between.
- Eight unique delay/reverb MODES, named after celestial objects:
- Gemini: Fast attack, shorter decay, high echo density.
- Hydra: Fast-ish attack, shorter decay, low to high echo density (depending on the DENSITY control setting)
- Centaurus: Medium attack, longer decay, medium to high echo density (depending on the DENSITY control setting)
- Sagittarius: Slow attack, longer decay, high echo density
- Great Annihilator: Medium attack, very long decay, medium to high echo density (depending on the DENSITY control setting)
- Andromeda: Slowest attack, very long decay, very high echo density
- Lyra: Fast attack, shorter decay, low echo density
- Capricorn: Fast attack, shorter decay, medium echo density
