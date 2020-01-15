Keyboard-Controller und Hardware-Sequenzer
NAMM 2020: Arturia KeyStep Pro…potente All-In-One-Kombi
Arturia bringt zur NAMM eine neue, langerwartete Version des KeyStep-Controllers an den Start.
Der KeyStep Pro verfügt über die vom kleinen KeyStep bekannte dreioktavige Tastatur mit Slim-Keys (mit Aftertouch), Ribbon-Spielhilfen und eine leistungsfähige Sequenzer-Sektion. Letztere bietet vier unabhängige polyfone Spuren wie beim BeatStep Pro, wobei die erste Spur auch als Drumsequenzer mit 24 Parts fungieren kann. 16 Patterns lassen sich zu einem Songs verketten, Parameter wie Pitch, Velocity, Gate Length, Time Shift and Probability kann man für jede Note individuell festlegen. Anschlusseitig wird geklotzt: Außer MIDI und USB gibt es vier CV- und acht Gate-Ausgänge.
Die Features des KeyStep Pro:
- 37 note slim keys, velocity and aftertouch sensitive
- LED above each key for efficient visual feedback
- Four track step sequencer
- 16 step buttons, up to 64 steps per sequence
- Up to 16 notes of polyphony per step
- Melodic sequencer
- Real-Time recording, step recording, step editing
- Pitch, velocity, gate length, time shift and probability for each note
- Scale quantization with user scales
- Polyphonic CV outputs
- Drum sequencer
- 24 part drum sequencer
- Polyrhythm
- Performance-oriented sequencer
- Forward and two random playing modes
- Pattern randomization
- Quantized or unquantized recording
- Looper
- Arpeggiator
- 7 arpeggiator modes, 5 octave range
- Chord mode
- Controller mode
- Use the 5 encoders to send CCs
- Automate the CCs
- Crisp OLED display
- 4x (CV, Gate, Mod) outputs + 8 drum gate outputs
- 1 MIDI in, 2 MIDI out, USB, Clock synchronization
- Metronome with included speaker and line output
- Sustain pedal input
Der Arturia KeyStep Pro kostet 399,- €.
