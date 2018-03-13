Give Away von Overloud: EQ 550 (bis zum 18.3.)

Die Softwareschmiede Overloud schenkt uns bis zum 18. März das hochwertige Plug-in EQ 550, das dem API 550 nachempfunden ist. Danach kostet es 139,- US-Dollar.
Anzeige
Hier die Features des Plug-ins, das für VST, AudioUnit und AAX im 32- und 64-Bit-Format zur Verfügung steht:
- Realistic simulation of the original Proportional Q equalizer.
- 5 bands eq: 2 shelving/peaking, 2 peaking, 1 high cut, 1 bandpass.
- Individual band Cue.
- Continuous frequency selection.
- Simulation of all transformers in the original unit.
- Low CPU usage: more than 1500 instances on a Macbook Pro Retina.
- Multilevel undo-redo.
- A/B Comparison.
- Lots of presets designed in real mixing sessions.