Freeware Deesser von Waves

Black Friday Freebie: Waves Sibilance

von Redaktion,

Waves verschenkt am Black Friday einen genialen Deesser, der auf Waves neuartiger Organic Synthesis-Engine basiert.

Sibilance ist ein Plug-in mit einer innovativen Deesser-Funktion, die ideal zum bearbeiten harscher Vocals ist. Die Software steht für Mac und Windows zur Verfügung und ist am Black Friday gratis.

Hier die Features des Programms:

  • Clever, fast, powerful de-esser specifically designed for vocals and voiceovers
  • Smooth, glitch-free removal of harsh ‘s’ sounds like never before
  • Separates the sibilant parts of the vocal without changing the vocal’s original tone
  • Easy-to-use threshold and sensitivity controls
  • Innovative sibilance detector powered by Waves’ Organic ReSynthesis technology
  • Sibilance detection graph to help you visualize the amount of ‘s’ reduction
  • Variable range modes: from wide to split-band processing

Waves

