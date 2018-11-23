Freeware Deesser von Waves
Black Friday Freebie: Waves Sibilance
Waves verschenkt am Black Friday einen genialen Deesser, der auf Waves neuartiger Organic Synthesis-Engine basiert.
Sibilance ist ein Plug-in mit einer innovativen Deesser-Funktion, die ideal zum bearbeiten harscher Vocals ist. Die Software steht für Mac und Windows zur Verfügung und ist am Black Friday gratis.
Hier die Features des Programms:
- Clever, fast, powerful de-esser specifically designed for vocals and voiceovers
- Smooth, glitch-free removal of harsh ‘s’ sounds like never before
- Separates the sibilant parts of the vocal without changing the vocal’s original tone
- Easy-to-use threshold and sensitivity controls
- Innovative sibilance detector powered by Waves’ Organic ReSynthesis technology
- Sibilance detection graph to help you visualize the amount of ‘s’ reduction
- Variable range modes: from wide to split-band processing
