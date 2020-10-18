Produkt: Keyboards 03/2019
Mächtiger Analog-Synth mit Matrix

Erica Synths Syntrx ist am Start!

von Redaktion,

Erica Synths kündigt die Verfügbarkeit eines analogen Synth-Boliden an, der sich gewaschen hat.

Der monofone Syntrx ist in einem Pultgehäuse beheimatet und verfügt über eine Modulationsmatrix , zwei interne Lautsprecher und einen Joystick. Anscheinend war der legendäre EMS VCS3 hier eine große Inspirationsquelle,  was sich auch im Design der Frequenz-Potis der drei VCO ausdrückt. An Bord ist außerdem ein Federhall und ein Ringmodulator.

Die Features des Syntrx:

  • 3 VCOs that track over 8 octaves
  • Octave switch for the VCO1
  • Sync option for the VCO2
  • Noise generator with “color” filter
  • Resonant VCF
  • Ring modulator
  • Spring reverb
  • ASR/AD looping envelope generator
  • Joystick controller
  • Input amplifier with adjustable gain
  • 3 VCAs
  • Sample & Hold circuit with an individual clock
  • Output signal filter
  • Mechanical CV/audio signal level indicator
  • MIDI In and MIDI Thru
  • Built in speakers

Der Syntrx kostet 2500,- €.

