Mächtiger Analog-Synth mit Matrix

Erica Synths Syntrx ist am Start!

Erica Synths kündigt die Verfügbarkeit eines analogen Synth-Boliden an, der sich gewaschen hat.

Der monofone Syntrx ist in einem Pultgehäuse beheimatet und verfügt über eine Modulationsmatrix , zwei interne Lautsprecher und einen Joystick. Anscheinend war der legendäre EMS VCS3 hier eine große Inspirationsquelle, was sich auch im Design der Frequenz-Potis der drei VCO ausdrückt. An Bord ist außerdem ein Federhall und ein Ringmodulator.

Die Features des Syntrx:

3 VCOs that track over 8 octaves

Octave switch for the VCO1

Sync option for the VCO2

Noise generator with “color” filter

Resonant VCF

Ring modulator

Spring reverb

ASR/AD looping envelope generator

Joystick controller

Input amplifier with adjustable gain

3 VCAs

Sample & Hold circuit with an individual clock

Output signal filter

Mechanical CV/audio signal level indicator

MIDI In and MIDI Thru

Built in speakers

Der Syntrx kostet 2500,- €.

Website