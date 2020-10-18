Keyboards 03/2019
Mächtiger Analog-Synth mit Matrix
Erica Synths Syntrx ist am Start!
Erica Synths kündigt die Verfügbarkeit eines analogen Synth-Boliden an, der sich gewaschen hat.
Der monofone Syntrx ist in einem Pultgehäuse beheimatet und verfügt über eine Modulationsmatrix , zwei interne Lautsprecher und einen Joystick. Anscheinend war der legendäre EMS VCS3 hier eine große Inspirationsquelle, was sich auch im Design der Frequenz-Potis der drei VCO ausdrückt. An Bord ist außerdem ein Federhall und ein Ringmodulator.
Die Features des Syntrx:
- 3 VCOs that track over 8 octaves
- Octave switch for the VCO1
- Sync option for the VCO2
- Noise generator with “color” filter
- Resonant VCF
- Ring modulator
- Spring reverb
- ASR/AD looping envelope generator
- Joystick controller
- Input amplifier with adjustable gain
- 3 VCAs
- Sample & Hold circuit with an individual clock
- Output signal filter
- Mechanical CV/audio signal level indicator
- MIDI In and MIDI Thru
- Built in speakers
Der Syntrx kostet 2500,- €.
