Keyboards Digital 04/2019
ANALOGUE WINTER +++ Moog Matriarch +++ Doug Carn +++ NOVATION SUMMIT – Hybrider Polysynth +++ METRONOMY – Frontmann Joe Mount +++ ERICA SYNTHS PICO SYSTEM III – Modulares Komplettpaket
Polyfoner Analog Modelling Synth
Behringer JT-4000: Kommen Synths bald aus dem Kaugummiautomaten?
Behringer hat kürzlich einen superkleinen Synth angekündigt, dessen Klangerzeugung von der legendären Trance-Maschine Roland JP-8000 inspiriert ist. Jetzt ist er auch in einem Video von Synthking zu hören.
Anzeige
Der JT-4000 (ursprünglich als JP-4000 avisiert) arbeitet mit einer vierfach polyfonen hybriden Analog-Modelling-Klangerzeugung mit zwei digitalen Oszillatoren (u.a. mit Supersaw-Wellenform) und einem parafon genutzten Analog-Filter. An Bord sind zwei LFOs, 32 Speicherplaätze und ein Arpeggiator.
Die Features des JT-4000:
- Programmable 4-voice hybrid synthesizer with 2 analog modelling oscillators per voice
- Analog filter
- Reproduction of the JP-8k sound engine with Supersaw waveform
- Additional 2-operator FM engine
- Authentic 12-bit DAC for ‘classic sound’
- 32 memory presets, expandable via SynthTribe app
- 16 touch-sensitive keys ‘for great playability’
- Arpeggiator with 3 patterns and hold function
- Individual envelopes for filter and amplifier for creative sound shaping
- 2 powerful LFO’s to control filter and oscillator tuning
- 6 function buttons and bright OLED display
- USB Micro connector allows powering via smartphone, power bank or computer
- USB/MIDI implementation (including NRPN/CC control of all parameters and bulk load/save)
Der Preis des JT-4000 wird voraussichtlich 59,- € betragen Ein Liefertermin ist wg. des Chipmangels noch nicht abzusehen.
Schlagwörter: Blog, Roland Music, Sound & Recording, Synthesizer
Keyboards Digital 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Datenschutzbestimmungen