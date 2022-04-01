Produkt: Keyboards Digital 04/2019
Polyfoner Analog Modelling Synth

Behringer JT-4000: Kommen Synths bald aus dem Kaugummiautomaten?

von Redaktion,

Behringer hat kürzlich einen superkleinen Synth angekündigt, dessen Klangerzeugung von der legendären Trance-Maschine Roland JP-8000 inspiriert ist. Jetzt ist er auch in einem Video von Synthking zu hören.

Der JT-4000 (ursprünglich als JP-4000 avisiert) arbeitet mit einer vierfach polyfonen hybriden Analog-Modelling-Klangerzeugung mit zwei digitalen Oszillatoren (u.a. mit Supersaw-Wellenform) und einem parafon genutzten Analog-Filter. An Bord sind zwei LFOs, 32 Speicherplaätze und ein Arpeggiator.

Die Features des JT-4000:

  • Programmable 4-voice hybrid synthesizer with 2 analog modelling oscillators per voice
  • Analog filter
  • Reproduction of the JP-8k sound engine with Supersaw waveform
  • Additional 2-operator FM engine
  • Authentic 12-bit DAC for ‘classic sound’
  • 32 memory presets, expandable via SynthTribe app
  • 16 touch-sensitive keys ‘for great playability’
  • Arpeggiator with 3 patterns and hold function
  • Individual envelopes for filter and amplifier for creative sound shaping
  • 2 powerful LFO’s to control filter and oscillator tuning
  • 6 function buttons and bright OLED display
  • USB Micro connector allows powering via smartphone, power bank or computer
  • USB/MIDI implementation (including NRPN/CC control of all parameters and bulk load/save)

Der Preis des JT-4000 wird voraussichtlich 59,- € betragen Ein Liefertermin ist wg. des Chipmangels noch nicht abzusehen.

