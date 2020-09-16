Arturia präsentiert den PolyBrute
Da isser! Lang hat die Synth-Gemeinde auf einen polyfonen Analogsynth von Arturia gewartet, jetzt ist er am Start, der PolyBrute.
Er sieht klasse aus und ähnelt auf den ersten Blick ein wenig seinem Bruder dem MatrixBrute; da darf das tolle Matrix-Panel, dass bei Modulations-Routings und Sequenzerprogrammierung sehr hilfreich ist, natürlich auch nicht fehlen. Doch wenn man auf die (ansonsten mit Ribbon Controller und Pitch- und Mod-Rad ausgestattete) Spielhilfenabteilung neben der (anschlagsdynamischen und Aftertouch-fähigen) Tastatur schaut, stutzt man; hat da einer eine schmucke Handyschale vergessen? Nein, es handelt sich hier um den Morphée Touch, einen X/Y-Touch-Controller, der auch auf Druck reagiert (bzw. sich herunterdrücken lässt) und u. a. für die Morphing-Funktion des Synths eingesetzt werden kann, mit der man zwischen zwei Sounds überblenden kann.
Der Polybrute besitzt eine sechsfach polyfone, analoge Klangerzeugung mit zwei VCOs pro Stimme, einem 2 Pol-Parker-Steiner-Filter, einem 4 Pol-Kaskaden-Filter, drei Envelopes, drei LFOs und einer Effektabteilung (bei der maximal drei Effekte gleichzeitig aktiviert werden können). Auch ein polyfoner Sequenzer und ein Arpeggiator sind an Bord.
Die Features des PolyBrute:
- Analog Morphing Synthesizer
- 6 voices of Polyphony
- Mono, Unison, Poly voicing
- Single, Split, Layer modes
- 61-keys with Velocity and Aftertouch
- Pitch Bend, Mod Wheel, Ribbon controllers
- Morphée touch and pressure sensitive 3D controller
- Sound Morphing capability, part A and B for each preset
- Two Analog VCO’s
- Saw
- Triangle + Metalizer
- Square + Pulse Width
- Sub
- Linear FM
- Hard Sync
- Noise Generator
- Continuous tone from rumble noise to white noise
- Osc and Noise Mixer with Filter routing
- 12dB/Oct Steiner Parker Filter
- Continuous LP>Notch>HP>BP morphing
- Cutoff, Resonance, Brute Factor
- 24dB/Oct Ladder Filter with Distortion
- Three Envelopes
- Two ADSR
- One DADSR
- Looping capability
- Three LFOs
- LFO1 and LFO2 with waveform selection
- LFO3 with waveform shaping using Shape and Symmetry
- Rate control & Tempo Sync
- Various retrig options
- Three stereo digital effects
- Modulation FX : Chorus, Phaser, Flanger, Ring Modulation, …
- Delay : 9 algorithms including BBD, Digital delay, …
- Reverb : 9 algorithms including Hall, Plate, Spring, Shimmer, …
- 768 preset slots
- 12×32 Modulation Matrix
- 64 step polyphonic sequencer
- Notes, Accent, Slide per step
- 3 tracks of automation
- Arpeggiator and Matrix Arpeggiator
- Stereo audio output
- MIDI and USB i/o + analog clock i/o
- 2 expression and 1 sustain pedal inputs
Der Polybrute kostet 2499,- €.