Vom LSD-Tracker inspirierte, kompakte Hardware im Gameboy-Style

Portable Tracker, Sequencer und Synthesizer M8 von Dirtywave vorgestellt

von Redaktion,

Dirtywave präsentiert einen kompakten kleinen Hardware-Teufel, der als Tracker, Sequenzer und Mini-Synth arbeitet.

Er hört auf den Namen M8 und wurde vom legendären Gameboy-Tracker Little Sound DJ inspiriert. An Bord ist u.a. ein Achtspur-Sequenzer mit Song-Mode, ein Wave-Synth, ein Sampler, ein FM-Synth mit vier Operatoren und eine Effekt-Sektion.

Die Features des M8:

  • 8 Monophonic Tracks/Voices
  • 255 Patterns/Phrases & chains
  • 256 Instrument Tables for advanced modulation
  • 128 Instruments per song
  • Song Arranger with Live mode
  • Instantaneous song recall
  • Full MIDI input & Output support

 

  • Wavsynth – Classic console & computer chip emulation.
  • Macrosynth – Based on Mutable Instruments Braids
  • FM – 4 OP 12 algorithm with feedback per operator.
  • Sampler – 8/16/24 bit mono and full stereo wav format.
  • MIDI Instruments with 10 user definable CCs.
  • Global reverb, chorus, delay and a master bus limiter.
  • Sample recording and song rendering/bouncing.
  • No sample memory or length limitation.

 

  • 3.5mm TRS MIDI (Type A or Type B) input and output.
  • Stereo audio input and Headphone/main output
  • USB MIDI and Audio compliant
  • SDHC Micro SD slot for storage
  • 1200mAh USB rechargeable battery – up to 6 hours use.
  • High quality 2.8″ IPS display with capacitive touch
  • Dimensions: 96mm x 133mm x 18~20mm

Der Dirtysound M8 kostet 450,-$.

Website

 

