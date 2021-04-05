Keyboards Digital 04/2019
Vom LSD-Tracker inspirierte, kompakte Hardware im Gameboy-Style
Portable Tracker, Sequencer und Synthesizer M8 von Dirtywave vorgestellt
Dirtywave präsentiert einen kompakten kleinen Hardware-Teufel, der als Tracker, Sequenzer und Mini-Synth arbeitet.
Er hört auf den Namen M8 und wurde vom legendären Gameboy-Tracker Little Sound DJ inspiriert. An Bord ist u.a. ein Achtspur-Sequenzer mit Song-Mode, ein Wave-Synth, ein Sampler, ein FM-Synth mit vier Operatoren und eine Effekt-Sektion.
Die Features des M8:
- 8 Monophonic Tracks/Voices
- 255 Patterns/Phrases & chains
- 256 Instrument Tables for advanced modulation
- 128 Instruments per song
- Song Arranger with Live mode
- Instantaneous song recall
- Full MIDI input & Output support
- Wavsynth – Classic console & computer chip emulation.
- Macrosynth – Based on Mutable Instruments Braids
- FM – 4 OP 12 algorithm with feedback per operator.
- Sampler – 8/16/24 bit mono and full stereo wav format.
- MIDI Instruments with 10 user definable CCs.
- Global reverb, chorus, delay and a master bus limiter.
- Sample recording and song rendering/bouncing.
- No sample memory or length limitation.
- 3.5mm TRS MIDI (Type A or Type B) input and output.
- Stereo audio input and Headphone/main output
- USB MIDI and Audio compliant
- SDHC Micro SD slot for storage
- 1200mAh USB rechargeable battery – up to 6 hours use.
- High quality 2.8″ IPS display with capacitive touch
- Dimensions: 96mm x 133mm x 18~20mm
Der Dirtysound M8 kostet 450,-$.
