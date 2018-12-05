Das neue Betriebssystem bringt u.a. neue Wavetables, neue Modulations-Feastures und Microtuning
Novation Peak 1.2 Firmware-Update mit vielen neuen Features
Novation nimmt Produktpflege ernst und spendiert dem achstimmigen Hybrid-Synth-Expander Peak ein Firmware-Update, das es in sich hat.
Anzeige
Version 1.2. stattet den Synth u.a. mit neuen Wavetables, erweiterten Modulations-Features (u.a. lassen sich jetzt auch Effektparameter modulieren), verbesserten Hüllkurven und Microtuning aus.
Hier die Features des kostenfreien Peak-Updates:
- New wavetables – expanding the Peak’s sonic palette, 43 new wavetables have been added to the Oscillator Wave menus.
- Additional modulators – Peak 1.2 adds two freely assignable, non-voice-specific LFOs (bringing the total to four) to the Mod Matrix and new FX Matrix.
- Pitch-Bend is now available as a modulation source, with Up (BendWhl+) and Down (BendWhl-) assignable as separate signals if required.
- New Mod Matrix design – Workflow is improved with Peak 1.2’s updated Mod Matrix design, as sources and destinations are presented on the same page, streamlining making and editing modulation assignments. The Page button now enables quick access to all 16 modulation slots.
- FX Mod Matrix – Peak 1.2 lets you route non-voice-specific modulation sources to Peak’s FX parameters in the new four-slot FX Mod Matrix. Now you can, for example, expand and contract a reverb with a rhythmic LFO, or automate delay time changes using an envelope.
- New envelope features – Peak 1.2’s ADSRs sees the addition of a Hold stage (up to 500ms) and the ability to loop between the Attack and Decay stages.
- Initialize Manual Mode – Peak 1.2 gives you the option of maintaining the current positions of all knobs and sliders when the Initialize button is pressed, rather than resetting their parameters to defaults – ideal for getting instantly hands-on with new patches, and creating random ones from scratch. The previous behavior can be reinstated in the Settings menu.
- Microtuning – Peak 1.2 also adds support for microtuning. 16 Tuning Tables can be edited and saved for recall within any patch, and automatic note selection makes MIDI note-to-pitch assignment a snap.
Schlagwörter: Analog Synthesizer, Blog
Datenschutzbestimmungen