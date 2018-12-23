Software Synth mit neuartiger Synthese
Nektar Technologies Bolt
Nektar Technologies hat einen nicht alltäglichen Software-Synth entwickelt. Bolt nutzt die Harmonics-Synthese, bei der der Klangcharakter schon auf Wellenformebene bestimmt wird.
Ein Filter wird bei der von Prof Udo Zoelzer in Hamburg entwickelten Synthese nicht benötigt. Bolt ist 16stimmig und bietet u.a. zwei Oszillatoren , zwei Suboszillatoren, einenNoise Generator drei LFOs und vieles mehr.
Hier die Features von Bolt:
- Harmonics Synthesizer with up to 16 voice polyphony.
- 2 oscillators + 2 sub-oscillators) .
- White noise generator per oscillator.
- Overdrive stage for each oscillator.
- 1 ADSR envelope per oscillator.
- Unison Voice Double Mode with detune and stereo spread (stack up to 4 instances).
- FM: Frequency Modulation of oscillator 1 by dedicated additional sine oscillator.
- X-Mod: cross-modulation of OSC1 from OSC2.
- 1 ADSR modulation envelope generator.
- 3 LFOs with extended range up to 10 kHz, 13 waveforms and MIDI sync.
- 4 modulation targets per modulation source (LFO 1-3, Mod EG).
- 4 FX processors: EQ, chorus, delay and reverb.
- Mono and Poly modes with adjustable pitch glide.
- Support for multiple sample rates.
- Automatic 2-stage Protection Limiter.
Bolt kostet 99,-$ (69,- bis 31.1.) und ist für Mac und Windows verfügbar
