Eurorack Synth Module

Aciiieed! Erica Synths Bassline

von Redaktion,

Alle Acid- und Techno-Heads, die dem Eurorack verfallen sind,  wird es freuen: Erica Synths hat mit Bassline ein leistungsfähiges, aber relativ preisgünstiges Synth-Modul an den Start gebracht.

Erica Synths Bassline ist ein kompletter monofoner Synthesizer mit analoger Klangerzeugung, die mit einem AS3340 VCO mit drei Wellenformen, einem transistor-basiertem Suboszillator und einem von Erica Synths Acidbox inspiriertem Filter. Das Eurorack-Modul kostet 290,- €.

Features:

  • Fully analog circuit
  • Great 1V/oct tracking
  • Simultaneous Triangle, Square and Master outputs
  • Accent input
  • Transistor-based sub-oscillator
  • BBD-based VCO detune emulation
  • Integrated VCF and VCA decay envelopes
  • LP/BP VCF
  • External VCO FM and VCF cutoff CV inputs

Erica Synths

 

