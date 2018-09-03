Eurorack Synth Module
Aciiieed! Erica Synths Bassline
Alle Acid- und Techno-Heads, die dem Eurorack verfallen sind, wird es freuen: Erica Synths hat mit Bassline ein leistungsfähiges, aber relativ preisgünstiges Synth-Modul an den Start gebracht.
Erica Synths Bassline ist ein kompletter monofoner Synthesizer mit analoger Klangerzeugung, die mit einem AS3340 VCO mit drei Wellenformen, einem transistor-basiertem Suboszillator und einem von Erica Synths Acidbox inspiriertem Filter. Das Eurorack-Modul kostet 290,- €.
Features:
- Fully analog circuit
- Great 1V/oct tracking
- Simultaneous Triangle, Square and Master outputs
- Accent input
- Transistor-based sub-oscillator
- BBD-based VCO detune emulation
- Integrated VCF and VCA decay envelopes
- LP/BP VCF
- External VCO FM and VCF cutoff CV inputs
