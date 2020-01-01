Octave Cat im Eurorack-Format
Hurra, wieder Katzenbilder…Cat Synthesizer, ein neuer Klon von Behringer
Behringer stellt zum Jahresanfang einen neuen Analogsynthesizer vor. Der Cat Synthesizer ist ein Klon des Octave Cat, der 1976 herauskam.
Der originale Cat (siehe unten Foto der Vorder- und Rückseite des etwas abgerockten Originals) ist ein Analogsynthesizer, der ironischerweise selbst mehr oder weniger ein Klon des ARP Odyssey war, obwohl er etwas anders klingt. Behringers Cat kann wie das Vorbild zweistimmig parafon betrieben werden und lässt sich auch ins Eurorack schrauben. Er wird um die 300,- € kosten.
Der Behringer Cat Synthesizer bietet folgende Features:
- Analog synthesizer with dual VCO design
- Reproduction of original “CAT SRM II” circuitry with matched transistors and JFETs
- Analog signal path based on authentic VCO, VCF and VCA designs
- 4 variable and simultaneous oscillator shapes (Sawtooth, Triangle, modulated Pulse and Sub Octave Square)
- Paraphonic mode allows both oscillators to be independently controlled
- Oscillators can be modulated from 6 different sources with 2 modulation depth attenuators
- Classic filter design (high pass/low pass with peak/resonance) with self-resonance capability
- Filter can be modulated from 6 different sources with 2 modulation depth attenuators
- Dedicated and fully analog triangle/square wave LFO
- 2 analog Envelope Generators for modulation of VCF and VCA
- White noise generator
- 16-voice Poly Chain allows combining multiple synthesizers for up to 16 voice polyphony
- Complete Eurorack solution – main module can be transferred to a standard Eurorack case
- Audio input for processing external sound sources for enhanced creativity
- External control inputs and outputs (High Note CV, Low Note CV, Gate, Filter etc.)
- USB/MIDI implementation with MIDI channel and Voice Priority selection
- 3-Year Warranty Program
