Vintage-Tipp: Hardware-Controller von Retroaktiv für den Korg DSS-1
Alle Fans des legendären Sample-Schlachtschiffs DSS-1 von können sich freuen: Es gibt jetzt einen Hardware-Controller für das Vintage-Schätzchen.
Der DSS-1 kam 1986 heraus und wird auch heute noch wegen seines analogen Filters (das u.a. auch im Korg DW-8000 seinen Dienst verichtet) und seiner Klangarchitektur mit zwei Sample-Oszillatoren pro Stimme inkl. Sync etc. hochgeschätzt. Nur die unkomfortable Bedienung, die viel Menuetauchen erfordert, ist hier von Nachteil. Die Firma Retroaktiv (die auch noch anderes Vintage-Zubehör anbietet) hat jetzt Abhilfe geschaffen und bietet einen luxuriösen Hardware-Programmer namens DSS-P an, der mit 64 Fadern und vielen Tastern und einem Display ausgestattet ist.
Hier die Features des DSS-P:
- DSS-P will feature 64 30mm sliders, corresponding to the program parameters on the DSS-1.
- Large OLED display
- Patch generator feature that will intelligently generate musically useful pads, polysynths, basses, bells, clavichord, string sounds and more. Patch generator will allow users to “mask” any sections of the synthesizer, so the masked sections will not be changed when a new patch is generated.
- On-board multisound banks will feature custom Retroaktiv samples of classic synthesizer waveforms from Minimoog, ARP Odyssey, ARP Omni, Rhodes Chroma and more.
- Ability to download full lists of program parameters, multisounds, and PCM data and display all information on the screen.
- Operating system of the DSS-P can be updated using a MIDI SYSEX file, allowing for continuous feature updates and future OS developments.
- Data entry can be done using the encoder/cursor buttons.
- CC to sysex translation of program parameters
- Sleek powder-coated metal enclosure measures 8.75″ (5U) x 17″ x 3″. Optional rack ears can be purchased when units are shipping.
- MIDI IN, MIDI OUT, MIDI THRU
- On-board storage banks for storing samples and sounds.
Der DSS-P kostet 835,- $.