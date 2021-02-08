Keyboards Digital 02/2019
Momo Müller stellt Editor für Novation Summit und Peak vor
Der Software Entwickler Momo Müller hat einen neuen Editor für die Hybrid-Synths Peak und Summit vom britischen Hersteller Novation herausgebracht.
Die Software steht als als VST-Plug-in und als Standalone-Version zur Verfügung. Sie bietet direkten Zugang zu den Klangparametern in der DAW und eine Random-Funktion zur Erzeugung neuer Sounds.
Hier die Features des Editors:
- Integrate the “Peak” and “Summit“ into your DAW.
- Direct access to sound design parameters.
- Parameters can be automated and they can be stored with your DAW Project.
- Save your new sounds on your synth and the editor settings as VST Presets (..fxp) in the DAW.
- With the X-Y-Pads, all Parameter can be selected and controlled.
- On the Summit, Part A , B and AB can be edited separately.
- Direct access to the mod matrix allows you to keep track of the sound modulation.
- With the “Matrix Random function” of the Editor you can quickly create new sounds.
- VST and Standalone for PC 32/64Bit
- Mac 64Bit as VST, AU and Standalone
Die Software ist für superfaire 6,90 € erhältlich, checkt mal Momo Müllers Website, er bietet für fast alle aktuellen Hardware-Synths und Drumcomputer (zuletzt u.a. für Elektron Model:Samples und Model:Cycles) Editoren an.
