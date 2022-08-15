Martha Bahr aka Panic Girl stellt diverse Basic- (und Spezial-) Module vor

Einstieg ins Modularsynth-Universum

Die Zahl der Module ist mittlerweile unfassbar groß und das Angebot ziemlich unübersichtlich. Keyboards- und Sound & Recording-Autorin Martha Bahr aka Panic Girl zeigt uns in einem Video und einem (Video– und Audio-) Podcast , wie man am besten in die Modularsynthesizer-Welt einsteigt.

Die erfahrene Modularsynth-Spezialistin stellt u.a. folgende Module vor: Arturia RackBrute 6U und Keystep 37, Doepfer A-138s VE Mini Stereo Mixer, Tiptop Audio Model 258t, Mutable Instruments Plaits, Intellijel Designs Polaris und Mult, Vermona Modular Twin Out, AJH Synth MiniMod VCF, Endorphin.es Ground Control, Doepfer A-147-2 VCD LFO, A-140-2 VE, A-190-4 und A-135-2 und den Mini-Sequenzer Korg SQ-1.