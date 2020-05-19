Produkt: Keyboards 04/2019
Emualtion des legendären Oberheim OB-Xa

Arturia stellt OB-Xa V vor

von Redaktion,

Aruria überrascht heute mit einen neuen Synth aus der V-Collection-Serie.

Der OB-Xa ist eine Emulation des Oberheim-Klassikers OB-Xa. Der Analog-Bolide kam 1980 heraus und wurde u.a. von Prince, Queen, Bon Jovi, Billy Idol, Chaka Khan, The Police, Van Halen,  Chrome Sparks, Calvin Harris und Venetian Snares eingesetzt. Arturia hat dem 16stimmigen Software-Synth (Windows + Mac) noch Features wie Stereo-Verbreiterung, Crossmodulation und eine Effektsektion spendiert.

Die Features OB-Xa V:

  • Stereo spread with left/right offsets on oscillator, filter, and LFO parameters
  • Modulation matrix
  • Arpeggiator
  • More flexibility on the LFO for easy modulation
  • Up to 16 voice polyphony
  • Innovative voice detuning
  • On-board effects: delay, chorus, reverb, phaser, flanger, compressor, overdrive, multimode filter, and bitcrusher
  • Oscillators’ continuous X-Mod modulation (cross modulation)
  • Oscillators’ (1, 2, and noise) mix in filter section for rich sound sources
  • 4 Function Generators
  • Sleek design for great visual experience of your sound
  • Seamless preset selection with the visual browser
  • Over 400 presets
  • Individual voice panning
  • Extension panel includes Mod Matrix, four Function Generators, and 3 busses with 9 effects each

Der OB-Xa V ist momentan zum Einführungspreis von 149,- € zu haben USD (regulär 199,- €).

Website

 

