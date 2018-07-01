Trumps Handelskrieg bedroht Moog

von Redaktion,

Moog hatte jüngst durchsickern lassen, dass die Firma einen neuen polyfonen Edelsynth entwickelt. Dieses Projekt und das ganze Geschäftsmodell der Traditionsfirma sind aber momentan durch den von US-Präsident Trump ausgelösten Handelskrieg bedroht.

Anzeige

Moog-Produkte werden zwar in den USA hergestellt, einige unverzichtbare Komponenten kommen jedoch aus China. Die neuen Zölle auf auf dieses Komponenten stellen die Firma vor große Probleme. Auch anderen US-Hersteller sind betroffen. Moog hat eine Kompagne gestartet, um Politiker, dazu zu bewegen, die Strafzölle zu verhindern.

Hier der Originaltext des Aufrufs:

We need your help.

A U.S. tariff (import tax) on Chinese circuit boards and associated components is expected to take effect on July 6, 2018. 

These tariffs will immediately and drastically increase the cost of building our instruments, and have the very real potential of forcing us to lay off workers and could (in a worst case scenario) require us to move some, if not all, of our manufacturing overseas.

There is one thing all of us can do together to try and stop this: Write to our elected officials.

Moog Kampagne

 

Schlagwörter: ,

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

Tastentipp: Was ist eigentlich Split und Layer?

Weiterlesen

Was alles hinter unserem Hören steckt

Weiterlesen

Animation: Wie es ist, einen Modularsynth zu bedienen

Weiterlesen

Propellerhead Software-Synth Europa

Weiterlesen

Kompaktlautsprecher Bose S1 Pro im Test

Weiterlesen
MOM-10BT4 von Omnitronic - Mobile, modulare PA

MOM-10BT4 von Omnitronic – Mobile, modulare PA

Weiterlesen