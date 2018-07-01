Trumps Handelskrieg bedroht Moog

Moog hatte jüngst durchsickern lassen, dass die Firma einen neuen polyfonen Edelsynth entwickelt. Dieses Projekt und das ganze Geschäftsmodell der Traditionsfirma sind aber momentan durch den von US-Präsident Trump ausgelösten Handelskrieg bedroht.

Moog-Produkte werden zwar in den USA hergestellt, einige unverzichtbare Komponenten kommen jedoch aus China. Die neuen Zölle auf auf dieses Komponenten stellen die Firma vor große Probleme. Auch anderen US-Hersteller sind betroffen. Moog hat eine Kompagne gestartet, um Politiker, dazu zu bewegen, die Strafzölle zu verhindern.

Hier der Originaltext des Aufrufs:

We need your help.

A U.S. tariff (import tax) on Chinese circuit boards and associated components is expected to take effect on July 6, 2018.

These tariffs will immediately and drastically increase the cost of building our instruments, and have the very real potential of forcing us to lay off workers and could (in a worst case scenario) require us to move some, if not all, of our manufacturing overseas.

There is one thing all of us can do together to try and stop this: Write to our elected officials.

Moog Kampagne

