Fakten und Zitate

Behringer attackiert Journalisten in umstrittenen Video

Zurückrudern, die Zweite: Nach dem Devilfish-Fiasko gibt es wieder eine neue Behringer-Aktion, die in der Musikszene für viel Aufsehen gesorgt hat und Behringer zum Anwärter auf den Christian-Lindner-Preis für öffentlichwirksame Strategien macht.

Anzeige

Behringer stellte kürzlich ein umstrittenes Video online, in dem er sich über Peter Kirn lustig macht, einen weithin respektierten Journalisten, der den (manchmal moderat Behringer-kritischen) CDM-Blog betreibt und außerdem noch mit MeBleep pfiffige kleine Hardwaresynths herstellt. Kirn hatte zuvor auch über Behringers rechtliche Schritte gegen Sequential und gegen kritische Nutzer des Gerslutz-Forum berichtet.

Im Video wird ein fiktiver Synth namens Kirn Cork Sniffer vorgestellt (Behringer hatte sich zuvor den Namen Kirn als Trademark gesichert), den eine Karikatur von Peter Kirn mit einer langen Nase (Pinoccio-Bezug) ziert.

Das Video erregte Aufsehen und wurde von vielen als geschmacklos (Weltkonzern greift Journalisten an) und sogar anti-semitisch wahrgenommen (siehe die Diskussion bei SoundOnSound, Syntopia, Twitter, Facebook etc.).

Hier einige Zitate:

Jeremy Blake von Red Means Recordings’ schreibt, “Today Behringer decided to create a personal attack parody product with strong anti-Semitic overtones, because the subject of the parody wrote an article about them.”

Redakteur Stephen Fortner vom amerikanischen Keyboard Magazine meint: “I have given Behringer a good deal of benefit of the doubt in the past, and even said some nice things about them, as controversial as I know their business practices are. This, however, is beyond the pale, Behringer’s original posts referred to Pinocchio as the reason for the long-nose cartoon image, but it is frighteningly close to anti-Jewish caricatures used in Nazi propaganda. Uli, if a marketing team did this without your say-so, fire them immediately, If you approved of this and you’re behind it, plead temporary insanity. Otherwise, I call upon Chuck Surack of Sweetwater, the folks at GC and Musician’s Friend, Long & McQuade, Beacock, Sam Ash, and every other retailer who matters in North America to not carry Behringer products.”

Behringer hat inzwischen das umstrittene Video von seinem Kanal gelöscht und Firmenchef Uli Behringer entschuldigte sich auf Facebook:

Kirn Video “Please allow me to respond to the video we had published today. For the past 20 years, Peter Kirn and Behringer have had an ‘interesting’ relationship to say the least.

What was meant as pure satire by our marketing department, has clearly offended some people and looking at the video, I could understand why. However, in no way did the team ever intend to make any connection to semitism, as some people have alleged. We unreservedly apologize to Peter and anyone who felt offended.”

Uli