Zynaptiq INTENSITY Mixing & Mastering Plugin
Intensity ist ein neues Mixing-Plug-in von Zynaptiq, das mit neuronalen Netzwerken arbeitet.
Anzeige
Intensity läßt sich auch gut beim Mastering einsetzen; es verdichtet das Signal, bringt Details nach vorne und macht es lauter. Dabei kommen neuartige Analyse-Algorithmen zum Einsatz. Intensity ist für Windows and macOS verfügbar (VST/VST3/AU/RTAS/AAX) und kostet bis zum 30.6. 149€ (regulär 379 €).
Die Features von INTENSITY:
- Mastering-grade processing for more detail, clarity, density and loudness.
- Intuitive and fast workflow using a streamlined set of controls.
- Proprietary INTENSITY circuit with optional frequency-dependent BIAS function.
- Additional precision soft-knee saturating limiter at the output stage.
Schlagwörter: Blog
Datenschutzbestimmungen