Zynaptiq INTENSITY Mixing & Mastering Plugin

Intensity ist ein neues Mixing-Plug-in von Zynaptiq, das mit neuronalen Netzwerken arbeitet.

Intensity läßt sich auch gut beim Mastering einsetzen; es verdichtet das Signal, bringt Details nach vorne und macht es lauter. Dabei kommen neuartige Analyse-Algorithmen zum Einsatz. Intensity ist für Windows and macOS verfügbar (VST/VST3/AU/RTAS/AAX) und kostet bis zum 30.6. 149€  (regulär 379 €).

Die Features von INTENSITY:

  • Mastering-grade processing for more detail, clarity, density and loudness.
  • Intuitive and fast workflow using a streamlined set of controls.
  • Proprietary INTENSITY circuit with optional frequency-dependent BIAS function.
  • Additional precision soft-knee saturating limiter at the output stage.

