Neuer Software-Synth von Waves
Waves Flow Motion FM-Synth
Waves stellt einen neuen FM-Software-Synth vor, der sowohl mit FM-Klangerzeugung als auch mit einer virtuell-analogen Engine arbeitet.
Anzeige
Die intuitiv bedienbare Oberfläche des Flow Motion-Synths bändigt intelligent die Parameterflut der FM-Synthese. An Bord ist außerdem ein Snapshot-Sequenzer, ein Arpeggiator und eine Effektsektion.
Hier die Features des Synth-Plug-ins:
- Hybrid FM synth combining FM and subtractive synthesis
- Intuitive graphic FM modulation matrix with instant visual feedback
- 1000+ strong preset library, including exclusive artist presets
- 4 high-resolution oscillators
- 4 flexible LFOs and envelope modulators
- 16-step snapshot sequencer: sequence up to 16 recallable snapshots per patch
- Built-in note sequencer/arpeggiator
- State-of-the-art studio-quality FX
- Use as standalone instrument or plugin, in the studio or live
- NKS-ready for NI Komplete Kontrol and Maschine
Flow Motion kostet 99,-$ (am heutugen Cyber Monday 39,-$)
Schlagwörter: Blog, Synthesizer, Synthesizer Software
Datenschutzbestimmungen