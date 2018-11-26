Neuer Software-Synth von Waves

Waves Flow Motion FM-Synth

von Redaktion,

Waves stellt einen neuen FM-Software-Synth vor, der sowohl mit FM-Klangerzeugung als auch mit einer virtuell-analogen Engine arbeitet.

Die intuitiv bedienbare Oberfläche des Flow Motion-Synths bändigt intelligent die Parameterflut der FM-Synthese. An Bord ist außerdem ein Snapshot-Sequenzer, ein Arpeggiator und eine Effektsektion.

Hier die Features des Synth-Plug-ins:

  • Hybrid FM synth combining FM and subtractive synthesis
  • Intuitive graphic FM modulation matrix with instant visual feedback
  • 1000+ strong preset library, including exclusive artist presets
  • 4 high-resolution oscillators
  • 4 flexible LFOs and envelope modulators
  • 16-step snapshot sequencer: sequence up to 16 recallable snapshots per patch
  • Built-in note sequencer/arpeggiator
  • State-of-the-art studio-quality FX
  • Use as standalone instrument or plugin, in the studio or live
  • NKS-ready for NI Komplete Kontrol and Maschine

Flow Motion kostet 99,-$ (am heutugen Cyber Monday 39,-$)

Waves

 

 

