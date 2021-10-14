Keyboards Digital 04/2019
Vocoder und Filter Bank mit 15 Filtern
VoIS Modular präsentiert Vocoder fürs Eurorack
VoIS Modular hat sich mit seinen Hardware-Vocodern einen guten Namen gemacht. Jetzt gibt es auch ein platzsparendes Modell für das Eurorack.
Es heißt 15-Channel Vocoder and Fixed Filter Bank und besitzt u.a. Makro-Funktionen wie Pitch Shift und Spectral Tilt zur Beeinflussung aller Filter gleichzeitig.
Hier die Features des Vocoders:
- 15 adjustable filters
- Slew control
- Silence bridging
- Pitch shift
- Spectral tilt
- Voiced/Unvoiced detection
- Freeze
- Noise type
- Band-pass/low-pass selection for lowest channel
- Fixed-filter bank, adjustable via the 15 channel filters, pitch shift and spectral tilt
Der 15-Channel Vocoder and Fixed Filter Bank kostet 420,- €.
