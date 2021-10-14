Produkt: Keyboards Digital 04/2019
Vocoder und Filter Bank mit 15 Filtern

VoIS Modular präsentiert Vocoder fürs Eurorack

von Redaktion,

VoIS Modular hat sich mit seinen Hardware-Vocodern einen guten Namen gemacht. Jetzt gibt es auch ein platzsparendes Modell für das Eurorack.

Es heißt 15-Channel Vocoder and Fixed Filter Bank und besitzt u.a. Makro-Funktionen wie Pitch Shift und Spectral Tilt zur Beeinflussung aller Filter gleichzeitig.

Hier die Features des Vocoders:

  • 15 adjustable filters
  • Slew control
  • Silence bridging
  • Pitch shift
  • Spectral tilt
  • Voiced/Unvoiced detection
  • Freeze
  • Noise type
  • Band-pass/low-pass selection for lowest channel
  • Fixed-filter bank, adjustable via the 15 channel filters, pitch shift and spectral tilt

Der 15-Channel Vocoder and Fixed Filter Bank kostet 420,- €.

Website

