VirSyn macht den Kraftwerk-erprobten Matrix Vocoder für iOS verfügbar

von Redaktion,

Der Matrix-Vocoder von VirSyn wurde u.a. von Kraftwerk auf der World-Tour 2008 eingesetzt. Jetzt steht die Software, die es bisher nur als Plug-in (Win/Mac) gab, auch für iPad und iPhone zur Verfügung.

Die iOS-Version bietet ebenfalls eine Filterbank mit 32 Kanälen, diverse Einstellungen für das Stereo-Panorama, 16 Oszillatoren und vieles mehr.

Die Features des Matrix-Vocoders von VirSyn:

  • 32 channel Filterbank with 8-pole Butterworth analog filters
  • Stereophonic synthesis with analog modelled alias free oscillators.
  • Voiced/Unvoiced detection
  • Pitch tracking
  • Formant shift
  • Matrix uses patchbay to connect analysis and synthesis channels.
  • Pan position and level for each channel.
  • 16 internal oscillators with unlimited voices for choir like sounds.
  • Stereo wide panorama parameter for internal generator.
  • Optional monophonic generator with Glide setting.
  • Internal noise generator.

Der ViSyn Matrix-Vocoder kostet 6,99 €.

VirSyn app

