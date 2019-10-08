VirSyn macht den Kraftwerk-erprobten Matrix Vocoder für iOS verfügbar
Der Matrix-Vocoder von VirSyn wurde u.a. von Kraftwerk auf der World-Tour 2008 eingesetzt. Jetzt steht die Software, die es bisher nur als Plug-in (Win/Mac) gab, auch für iPad und iPhone zur Verfügung.
Die iOS-Version bietet ebenfalls eine Filterbank mit 32 Kanälen, diverse Einstellungen für das Stereo-Panorama, 16 Oszillatoren und vieles mehr.
Die Features des Matrix-Vocoders von VirSyn:
- 32 channel Filterbank with 8-pole Butterworth analog filters
- Stereophonic synthesis with analog modelled alias free oscillators.
- Voiced/Unvoiced detection
- Pitch tracking
- Formant shift
- Matrix uses patchbay to connect analysis and synthesis channels.
- Pan position and level for each channel.
- 16 internal oscillators with unlimited voices for choir like sounds.
- Stereo wide panorama parameter for internal generator.
- Optional monophonic generator with Glide setting.
- Internal noise generator.
Der ViSyn Matrix-Vocoder kostet 6,99 €.
