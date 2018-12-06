Physucal Modelling Effekt

U-He Twangström Federhall: Keep on twanging…

von Redaktion,

Twangström ist ein ausdruckstarkes neues Effekt-Plug-in für Mac und Linux  von U-He, das einen klassischen Federhall emuliert.

Anzeige

Es arbeitet mit einer auf Physical Modelling-Enginge und kann in Echtzeit manipuliert werden. Betatester können ab jetzt loslegen und sich die Public-Betaversionen downloaden.

Hier die Features der Software:

Features at a glance:

  • 3 different reverberation tanks, inspired by the most used ones built in the guitar & instrument amps that made rock ‘n roll
  • a tasty drive & tone stage for heating-up and colouring the sound
  • a multi-mode filter, with variable type blend, stereo offset, and pre- or post-tank routing option
  • an four-flavours envelope stage that can pick up the signal from either input, output or external sidechain
  • LFO module
  • modulation matrix, for the fun part
  • and most important: shakeable springs

Twangström kostet bis zum 8.1.19 49,- € Einführungspreis, danach 69,-€

www.u-he.com

Public Beta

Schlagwörter: ,

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

DIY: KORG Monotron wird zum MS-X

Weiterlesen

Angeklickt: MIDI-Sequenzer Grid Music (iPhone/iPad)

Weiterlesen

Sugarbytes Aparillo fürs iPad

Weiterlesen

Novation Peak 1.2 Firmware-Update mit vielen neuen Features

Weiterlesen

Die 10 größten Lügen im Musikbusiness

Weiterlesen

Superbooth 2019: Early-Bird-Tickets ab sofort verfügbar

Weiterlesen