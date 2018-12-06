Physucal Modelling Effekt
U-He Twangström Federhall: Keep on twanging…
Twangström ist ein ausdruckstarkes neues Effekt-Plug-in für Mac und Linux von U-He, das einen klassischen Federhall emuliert.
Es arbeitet mit einer auf Physical Modelling-Enginge und kann in Echtzeit manipuliert werden. Betatester können ab jetzt loslegen und sich die Public-Betaversionen downloaden.
Hier die Features der Software:
Features at a glance:
- 3 different reverberation tanks, inspired by the most used ones built in the guitar & instrument amps that made rock ‘n roll
- a tasty drive & tone stage for heating-up and colouring the sound
- a multi-mode filter, with variable type blend, stereo offset, and pre- or post-tank routing option
- an four-flavours envelope stage that can pick up the signal from either input, output or external sidechain
- LFO module
- modulation matrix, for the fun part
- and most important: shakeable springs
Twangström kostet bis zum 8.1.19 49,- € Einführungspreis, danach 69,-€
