Eimerkette Marsch!

U-he Colour Copy ist jetzt erhältlich

von Redaktion,

U-hes Simuation eines Eimerketten-Delays ist jetzt verfügbar. Der ursprünglich aus dem Repro-1 Soft-Synth stammende Effekt wurde aufgebohrt und mit zusätzlichen Features ausgestattet.

Eimerketten-Delays sind wegen ihres warmen Sounds nach wie vor beliebt. U-he hat das Verhalten der analogen Vorbilder sorgfältig nachmodelliert. Ändert oder moduliert man den Time-Parameter an einem Digital Delay, werden meist unmusikalische Glitches erzeugt. Colour Copy ändert dabei nicht die Buffer-Größe, sondern die Sample-Rate, was den Sound warm und smooth macht. Das Plug-in kostet 69,-€.

Hier die Features von Colour Copy:

  • BBD-style analog delay, for the smoothest possible pitch effects.
  • Unique colour morphing, with saturation for non-linear effects such as distortion / resonance.
  • 1ms to 1s or host-synched time base, scaled via rate control from 25% to 400%.
  • Dynamic ducking via envelope follower, with an option that preserves the initial delay.
  • LFO (with dynamic frequency and depth) can modulate rate, tap position or amplitude..
  • Midi note tracking and Freeze button (infinite loop) for wildest experimental effects.
  • Powerful preset browser with tag and/or text search functions.
  • Independent input and feedback routing options allow all possible stereo or mono combinations.
  • 100 factory presets, nks-compatible.
  • UI instantly resizable from 70% to 200%.
  • Custom remote control via midi cc, 14-bit resolution option.

U-He

