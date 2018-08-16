Eimerkette Marsch!
U-he Colour Copy ist jetzt erhältlich
U-hes Simuation eines Eimerketten-Delays ist jetzt verfügbar. Der ursprünglich aus dem Repro-1 Soft-Synth stammende Effekt wurde aufgebohrt und mit zusätzlichen Features ausgestattet.
Eimerketten-Delays sind wegen ihres warmen Sounds nach wie vor beliebt. U-he hat das Verhalten der analogen Vorbilder sorgfältig nachmodelliert. Ändert oder moduliert man den Time-Parameter an einem Digital Delay, werden meist unmusikalische Glitches erzeugt. Colour Copy ändert dabei nicht die Buffer-Größe, sondern die Sample-Rate, was den Sound warm und smooth macht. Das Plug-in kostet 69,-€.
Hier die Features von Colour Copy:
- BBD-style analog delay, for the smoothest possible pitch effects.
- Unique colour morphing, with saturation for non-linear effects such as distortion / resonance.
- 1ms to 1s or host-synched time base, scaled via rate control from 25% to 400%.
- Dynamic ducking via envelope follower, with an option that preserves the initial delay.
- LFO (with dynamic frequency and depth) can modulate rate, tap position or amplitude..
- Midi note tracking and Freeze button (infinite loop) for wildest experimental effects.
- Powerful preset browser with tag and/or text search functions.
- Independent input and feedback routing options allow all possible stereo or mono combinations.
- 100 factory presets, nks-compatible.
- UI instantly resizable from 70% to 200%.
- Custom remote control via midi cc, 14-bit resolution option.
