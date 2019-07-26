Keyboards 02/2019
Die Specs des Hardware-Hybrid-Synths sind jetzt verfügbar
U.D.O. Audio Super 6 kommt
Auf der letzten Superbooth wurde der Hybrid-Synthesizer Super 6 von U.D.O. Audio schon vorgestellt. Jetzt wurden auch die Specs des Hardware-Boliden rausgerückt.
Der von Axel Hartmann designte Edel-Synth bietet eine 12stimmige, binaurale (zwei unabhängige Signalpfade), hybride Klangerzeugung mit analogen Resonanz-Filtern und zwei FPGA-basierten digitalen Oszillatoren pro Stimme. Anscheinend wird es auch eine optionale multi-timbrale Betriebsart geben, die man kostenpflichtig entsperren kann.
Hier die Features von Super 6:
Oscillatoren:
- Two Wavetable FPGA-based Direct Digital Synthesiser Oscillators per voice.
- DDS1 (Direct Digital Synthesizer)
- FPGA Based Super-Wavetable Oscillator Core sampled at 40MHz with Centroid-Oscillator and 6 sister oscillators dynamically detuned & de-phased in the stereo field
- Sine, Sawtooth, Squarewave, Triangle, Noise
- 16 Wavetables that can be user-defined
- Range adjustable from 2’ to 64’
- DDS2
- FPGA Based Wavetable Oscillator Core sampled at 40MHz
- Sinewave, Sawtooth, Square, Triangle, Noise and Pulse Waveforms
- Hard-Sync to DDS1
- Crossfade with DDS1 with adjustable split-point on the keyboard
- LFO Mode
- Sub-Oscillator Mode Active when in LFO Mode
- Variable Pulse Width and PWM
Mixer
- Adjusts Mix-Level of DDS1 and DDS2 Audio Paths
- When in Oscillator X-Fade mode, adjusts Split-Point on Keyboard
Voltage Controlled Filter
- Analogue 4 Pole Low-Pass Self-Resonant Filter
- Two Levels of Overdrive
- High-Pass Filter with Fixed Frequency or Linked to Low Pass Filter for BandPass response
- Selectable Keyboard Tracking with Filter Autotune For Accurate Keyboard Tracking
- Modulation by ENV1 &/or ENV2, LFO1 and DDS2
Voltage Controlled Amplifier
- Analogue VCA with Selectable Fixed or Variable Envelope (ENV2)
- Dynamics Control For Velocity Sensitivity
- Modulation By LFO1
DDS Modulator
- LFO and Envelope Control of DDS1 & DDS2 Pitch
- Selectable ½ Super or Full Super Mode for DDS1
- Variable Detune Control For Super Waves and Variable Pulse Width control for selected Standard Waves
- LFO and or ENV1 can modulate the depth of Detune for the Super-Waves and the Pulse Width for the standard waves
- DDS2 to DDS1 Cross Modulation for Deep FM Sounds
Envelopes
- ENV1 Invertible Hold-Attack-Decay-Sustain-Release, Multiple Destinations
- Looping Mode Selectable Keyboard-Tracking for LFO and FM Duties
- ENV2 Attack-Decay-Sustain-Release, Multiple Destinations
LFO1
- Main LFO with rate adjustable from 0.05Hz to 20kHz in Low and High-frequency modes
- One LFO per-voice implementation
- Left – Right Phase Control for Stereo Effects and Harnessing The Binaural Sound Engine
- One-Shot Mode for Envelope Duties
- Keyboard Tracking Mode for FM sounds
- LFO1 can be mapped through the DDS1 or DDS2 Audio path in either Fixed or Tracking modes for use as a Drone or Third-Oscillator
- Free-Running, or Reset on note press or Beginning of Bar for Sequencer/Arpeggiator
Modulation Matrix
- Intuitive Modulation Matrix For Second-Tier Modulation Functions
- LEDs give clear feedback on assignment Depths
- 20x Audio Rate Oversampling Computation
Audio Input
- Stereo Audio input that can be fed through the 12 Analog Filters and the effects section
- Audio to Gate Trigger with variable-gain input stage
Keyboard & Controller Section
- 49 key Fatar Mechanism with Velocity and Aftertouch
- Two-Axis Bender with LFO trigger
- Voice Modes Poly 1, Poly 2, Variable Size Unison, Solo and Legato
- Keyboard Adjacent Dedicated Controls for Bend Range to DDS1/2 and VCF
- Global LFO2 with Rate and Delay Controls. Triggered and Always-On modes
- Variable Portamento
- Playable Spring-Lever Keyboard Octave Selector
- MPE MIDI Compliance with mapping to Press and Release Velocity, Bend, Poly Pressure and Expression
Arpeggiator-Sequencer
- MIDI Syncable Multimode arpeggiator with Smart-Hold
- 1-4 Octave Range selectable for Arpeggiator
- MIDI Syncable 64 – Step Sequencer with Programmable Note, Rest, Slide and Accent Controls
- LFO1 and Delay Controls CAn be Locked to Arpeggiator/Sequencer Clock
- 64 Sequence Memories
Effects
- Dual Mode Stereo Chorus using 24-bit 192kHz processing
- Syncable & Modulatable Stereo Delay with 24-bit 192kHz processing
Performance
- 64 User Patch Memories
- Patch, Sequence & Waveform Management via simple USB ‘Memory Stick’ type interface
- Easy access buttons and a Menu-Free Interface
IO Connections
- MIDI In, Out and Hardware-Thru on DIN Connectors
- USB For MIDI, Patch & Sequence Management and Waveform Download
- Audio Input on Stereo ¼” Jacks
- Expression Pedal Input. Responds to CV inputs 0-5V and routed to Modulation Matrix
- Sustain Pedal Input. Accepts standard momentary footswitch
- Main Output Left and Right on ¼” Jacks
- High-Quality Stereo Headphone Power Amplifier
Integration & Other Specs
- Easy Disk-Access Patch & Sequence Management and Waveform Download
- (Unlock Multi-timbral Mode) not on release
- (Unlock Deeper Modulation Capabilities) not on release
- Easy OS Upgrade
- Universal (Worldwide) Mains AC input on IEC C14 Connector: 30W Power Consumption
- Weight approximately 10kg
- Size approximately 846 x 360 x 100 (including feet and knobs)
Super 6 kostet vorrausichtlich ca. 2000 britische Pfund.
