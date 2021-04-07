Flexibler und günstiger neuer Softsynth

Tone 2 präsentiert Warlock

von Redaktion,

Tone 2 bringt einen neuen Software-Synthesizer namens Warlock heraus.

Der Synth bietet eine übersichtliche Bedienoberfläche und verbraucht wenig Prozessorleistung.
Warlock bietet 84 verschiedene Oszillatortypen und 38 unterschiedliche Filterarten. An Bord ist ein Arpeggiator und eine Effekt-Sektion mit zwei Slots und 18 FX-Typen.

Die Features von Warlock:

Oscillator-section

84 oscillator-types (spectra) with over 14.000 waveforms
All spectra can be altered, morphed and looped
Polyphonic, monophonic, legato & glide
A realtime-display shows the currently playing waveform
Stack-able oscillators (mono & stereo) for extremely fat sounds
Noise-modulation for breathy sounds
Precise control over phase for punchy sounds
Limitable number of partials for warm and clean sounds
Up to 24 oscillators per voice
Hypersaw (mono & stereo)
Automatic chords
Sub-oscillator
Ring-modulation

Filter-section

38 sonically different filter-types
Digital types as well as analog ones with self-oscillation
A realtime-display shows the current frequency-response
True stereo-architecture for the filters, oscillators and effects
Traditional filter-types: Low-pass, high-pass, band-pass, notch, EQs, Phaser
Many unique ones: Vocal, Aliaser, Resampler, Ringmod, Fractal, FM, Resonator, …

Effects

2 modular effect-slots with 18 different effect-types
Distortion (per voice)
Automatic and smart micro-tuning for enhancing chords
Arpeggiator with 22 play-modes and 28 rhythmic-patterns

Modulation

Extremely fast envelopes for punchy sounds
20 LFO-types, syncable to BPM
3 envelopes
flexible routing

Warlock steht für Windows und Mac (nicht Logic-kompatible!) zur Verfügung und kostet 69,- €.

Website

 

