Flexibler und günstiger neuer Softsynth

Tone 2 präsentiert Warlock

Tone 2 bringt einen neuen Software-Synthesizer namens Warlock heraus.

Der Synth bietet eine übersichtliche Bedienoberfläche und verbraucht wenig Prozessorleistung.

Warlock bietet 84 verschiedene Oszillatortypen und 38 unterschiedliche Filterarten. An Bord ist ein Arpeggiator und eine Effekt-Sektion mit zwei Slots und 18 FX-Typen.

Die Features von Warlock:

Oscillator-section

84 oscillator-types (spectra) with over 14.000 waveforms

All spectra can be altered, morphed and looped

Polyphonic, monophonic, legato & glide

A realtime-display shows the currently playing waveform

Stack-able oscillators (mono & stereo) for extremely fat sounds

Noise-modulation for breathy sounds

Precise control over phase for punchy sounds

Limitable number of partials for warm and clean sounds

Up to 24 oscillators per voice

Hypersaw (mono & stereo)

Automatic chords

Sub-oscillator

Ring-modulation

Filter-section

38 sonically different filter-types

Digital types as well as analog ones with self-oscillation

A realtime-display shows the current frequency-response

True stereo-architecture for the filters, oscillators and effects

Traditional filter-types: Low-pass, high-pass, band-pass, notch, EQs, Phaser

Many unique ones: Vocal, Aliaser, Resampler, Ringmod, Fractal, FM, Resonator, …

Effects

2 modular effect-slots with 18 different effect-types

Distortion (per voice)

Automatic and smart micro-tuning for enhancing chords

Arpeggiator with 22 play-modes and 28 rhythmic-patterns

Modulation

Extremely fast envelopes for punchy sounds

20 LFO-types, syncable to BPM

3 envelopes

flexible routing

Warlock steht für Windows und Mac (nicht Logic-kompatible!) zur Verfügung und kostet 69,- €.

