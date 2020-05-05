Keyboards 04/2019
ANALOGUE WINTER +++ Moog Matriarch +++ Doug Carn +++ NOVATION SUMMIT – Hybrider Polysynth +++ METRONOMY – Frontmann Joe Mount +++ ERICA SYNTHS PICO SYSTEM III – Modulares Komplettpaket
Controller mit isomorphischem Keyboard-Layout
The Striso: innovativer MPE-Controller vorgestellt
Der niederländische Entwickler Piers van der Torren präsentiert einen ungewöhnlichen Keyboard Controller, der via Kickstarter als Seriengerät finanziert werden soll.
Anzeige
The Striso ist mit 61 (isomorphisch angeordneten) Buttons bestückt, wobei man mit jedem Taster durch Druck (Velocity + Aftertouch) oder Seitenbewegung diverse, zuweisbare Parameter steuern kann. Das finale Gerät soll auch mit einer internen Klangerzeugung ausgestattet werden.
Die Features von The Striso:
- 61 soft silicone pressure and direction sensitive note buttons (3.7 octaves)
- Scanning rate: 1200Hz
- Touch sensitivity range: 70g – 700g
- 4 extra buttons for glissando, octave switching and settings
- Motion sensing: 3D rotation and acceleration, sent over MIDI at 100Hz
- Polyphony: 15 notes with MPE
- Tuning: uses polyphonic pitch bends and hence works with any MPE synth
- Internal synthesizer (to be added during kickstarter)
- Audio output: 3.5mm stereo jack (to be added during kickstarter)
- Dimensions: 192x174x26mm, 425g
- Power: USB B, 5V 100mA
- Connection: MIDI over USB, with 3 MIDI modes: MPE, one note per channel; normal, with pitch bend, modulation and polyphonic aftertouch; monophonic, with glissando
- Firmware: Open Source firmware
Keyboards 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Datenschutzbestimmungen