Tesseract Tukra Sequenzer
Der Hardware-Hersteller Tesseract hat jetzt ein Sequenzer-Modul (32 HP) mit vielen Features im Programm. Er eignet sich gut zur Erstellung von Drumtracks.
Tukra ist ein Trigger-Sequenzer mit acht Spuren. Ein Projekt kann bis 64 Pattern (mit jeweils 64 Steps) und 16 Songs beinhalten. 64 Projekte lassen sich auf MicroSD-Card abspeichern. Eine Spur kann individuelle Clock-Divider-Werte, Länge und Play-Mode haben.
Die Features von Tukra:
-
8 trigger/gate, clock & reset outputs. Clock & reset inputs.
-
4 CV inputs with offset potentiometers (so they’re manual controls when no CV is plugged in).
-
Audio L & R out (6 additional ones with the expander for independent track output).
-
Front panel midi TRS in & out, and USB host for midi controllers.
-
Midi note and channel configurable per track & song, midi note and velocity can be set by the step value.
-
Drum synth, noise with envelope and ‘one shot’ sample player (factory and user banks) per track.
-
Flexible sample selection (each track can play up to 128 samples).
-
Mixer with volume, balance, reverb, bit crusher, filter cutoff, resonance and type (smoothly crossfades LP – BP – HP).
-
CV & assignable midi CC plus 8 internal LFOs, 3 stepped random sources and step value.
-
Modulation matrix for almost all parameters.
-
Probability for step, gate and roll.
-
Euclidean Rhythm Generator.
-
‘Ramifications’ generative tool.
-
Live view with solo, mute, fill, roll, invert pattern, reverse play direction and rotate.
-
High precision internal clock source and low latency.
-
External synch (via trigger, midi TRS or USB).
-
Triplets and swing (aka ‘shuffle’), triplet and swing can be generated from a straight clock input or midi clock.
-
Micro grid edit, each step has 6 micro steps (24 ppq).
-
Half and double tempo functions.
Tukra kostet 299,- €.