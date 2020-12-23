Tesseract Tukra Sequenzer

8 trigger/gate, clock & reset outputs. Clock & reset inputs.

4 CV inputs with offset potentiometers (so they’re manual controls when no CV is plugged in).

Audio L & R out (6 additional ones with the expander for independent track output).

Front panel midi TRS in & out, and USB host for midi controllers.

Midi note and channel configurable per track & song, midi note and velocity can be set by the step value.

Drum synth, noise with envelope and ‘one shot’ sample player (factory and user banks) per track.

Flexible sample selection (each track can play up to 128 samples).

Mixer with volume, balance, reverb, bit crusher, filter cutoff, resonance and type (smoothly crossfades LP – BP – HP).

CV & assignable midi CC plus 8 internal LFOs, 3 stepped random sources and step value.

Modulation matrix for almost all parameters.

Probability for step, gate and roll.

Euclidean Rhythm Generator.

‘Ramifications’ generative tool.

Live view with solo, mute, fill, roll, invert pattern, reverse play direction and rotate.

High precision internal clock source and low latency.

External synch (via trigger, midi TRS or USB).

Triplets and swing (aka ‘shuffle’), triplet and swing can be generated from a straight clock input or midi clock.

Micro grid edit, each step has 6 micro steps (24 ppq).