TX–6 Firmware Update 1.1.4
Teenage Engineering macht den TX-6 zum Audio-Recorder
Die schwedische Hardware-Schmiede Teenage Engineering überraschte kürzlich mit einem multifunktionalen Mini-Mixer.
Anzeige
Jetzt hat man dem TX-6 ein kostenfreies Firmware spendiert, das befähigt, auch als Audio-Recorder zu fungieren. Außerdem kann man jetzt viele Parameter des Gerätes via MIDI steuern, der interne Synth läßt sich chromatisch von einem Externen Keyboard spielen, es wird jetzt (neben 48 kHz) auch die Samplerate 44,1 kHz unterstützt und vieles mehr.
Hier die neuen Features der Firmaware 1.1.4:
- USB mass storage disk record/playback for 24-bit 48 kHz stereo wav files, including armed recording with automatic start on audio detect.
- PO-sync output on aux and cue, with selectable 8th note for PO-sync and 16th note for modular systems.
- External midi control of all TX–6 parameters, for complete remote control over midi.
- Extended midi support for synth mode to play the synth chromatically using midi notes from an external keyboard.
- Added ‘scenes’ to save and load all settings.
- USB audio multiple sample rate support: 48 kHz and additionally 44.1 kHz, for compatibility with MPC live etc.
- BLE midi clock in/out support with clock routing settings.
- BLE host mode to connect peripherals like BLE midi keyboards.
- Switchable aux and cue outputs, to be able to utilize the higher output level of the aux jack if needed for high impedance headphones.
- Added balanced mono input mode in addition to the stereo / mono / split modes.
- Parameters keep their values until a knob is moved, making it easier to switch knob config without undesired behavior.
- No snap back of the freeze FX parameter. click to reset instead.
- Smoother change of FX I send.
- Stability bugfix for usb midi host mode.
- USB audio mode set on menu exit, instead of dire
Schlagwörter: Blog, DJ Mixer, Sound & Recording
Datenschutzbestimmungen