Siebenfach polyfoner Analogsynth aus Argentinien

Synth-Expander aus Argentinien: GS Music präsentiert den E7

von Redaktion,
Der E7 von GS Music ist wohl einer der ersten seriengefertigten Synthesizern aus Argentinien überhaupt.

Der Synthesizer ist siebstimmig, vierfach multitembral und arbeitet mit der die klassischen substraktiven Synthese. Jede Stimme des Analogsynths verfügt über zwei VCOs, einen Noisegenerator, VCA, drei LFOs, zwei Hüllkurven. Die zweifache Effektabteilung bietet Delay und Reverb. Jamiroquai-Keyboarder Matt Johnson stellt den Synth im Video vor (s.u.).

Die Features des E7:

Polyphony: 7
Multitimbral: 4 parts
Oscillators: 2 voltage controlled analog oscillators (VCO) with sub-oscillators. Hard sync.
Oscillator Waveforms: Triangular, Saw-Tri, Sawtooth, Pulse with PWM. It is possible to mix the pulse with the other waveforms.
Filter (VCF): 24dB / Oct low pass filter (4 poles) with resonance control.
Envelopes: 2 (Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release), Velocity to Attack
LFO: 3
LFO waveforms: Triangular, Ascending ramp, Descending ramp, Square, Sample and Hold
Effects: Chorus, Delay
Presets: 512 programas, 128 multi
Other features: MIDI Polyphonic Expression (MPE)
Conennections: MIDI IN, MIDI OUT, MIDI Thru, USB, Pitch CV, Cutoff CV, Gain CV, Ext input, Audio Out (L/Mono, R, 1/4″ TRS balanced), Headphones
Power supply: DC 12V 3A
Dimensions: 520mm x 190mm x 108mm
Dimensions (with packaging): 620mm x 290mm x 230mm
Weight: 3.8 kg
Weight (with packaging): 5.2 kg

 

Der E7 kostet 1600,- €.

Website

