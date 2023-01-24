Siebenfach polyfoner Analogsynth aus Argentinien

Synth-Expander aus Argentinien: GS Music präsentiert den E7

Der E7 von GS Music ist wohl einer der ersten seriengefertigten Synthesizern aus Argentinien überhaupt.

Der Synthesizer ist siebstimmig, vierfach multitembral und arbeitet mit der die klassischen substraktiven Synthese. Jede Stimme des Analogsynths verfügt über zwei VCOs, einen Noisegenerator, VCA, drei LFOs, zwei Hüllkurven. Die zweifache Effektabteilung bietet Delay und Reverb. Jamiroquai-Keyboarder Matt Johnson stellt den Synth im Video vor (s.u.).

Die Features des E7:

Polyphony: 7

Multitimbral: 4 parts

Oscillators: 2 voltage controlled analog oscillators (VCO) with sub-oscillators. Hard sync.

Oscillator Waveforms: Triangular, Saw-Tri, Sawtooth, Pulse with PWM. It is possible to mix the pulse with the other waveforms.

Filter (VCF): 24dB / Oct low pass filter (4 poles) with resonance control.

Envelopes: 2 (Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release), Velocity to Attack

LFO: 3

LFO waveforms: Triangular, Ascending ramp, Descending ramp, Square, Sample and Hold

Effects: Chorus, Delay

Presets: 512 programas, 128 multi

Other features: MIDI Polyphonic Expression (MPE)

Conennections: MIDI IN, MIDI OUT, MIDI Thru, USB, Pitch CV, Cutoff CV, Gain CV, Ext input, Audio Out (L/Mono, R, 1/4″ TRS balanced), Headphones

Power supply: DC 12V 3A

Dimensions: 520mm x 190mm x 108mm

Dimensions (with packaging): 620mm x 290mm x 230mm

Weight: 3.8 kg

Weight (with packaging): 5.2 kg

Der E7 kostet 1600,- €.

