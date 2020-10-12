Keyboards 04/2019 ANALOGUE WINTER +++ Moog Matriarch +++ Doug Carn +++ NOVATION SUMMIT – Hybrider Polysynth +++ METRONOMY – Frontmann Joe Mount +++ ERICA SYNTHS PICO SYSTEM III – Modulares Komplettpaket Produkt anzeigen

Syntaxis Micromodular: neues superkleines Modular-System

Der polnische Hersteller Syntaxis präsentiert ein neues superkleines Modularsystem, dessen Module Scheckkartengröße haben und preislich kein Loch in die Brieftasche reissen.

Beim Micromodular-System werden die winizigen Module auf ein “Breadboard” gesteckt. Der VCO μVCO·3340·A is a voltage controlled oscillator micromodule, which provides three waveforms full of harmonics, well suited for subtractive synthesis. The unit is based on AS3340 integrated circuit, a clone of the famous CEM3340 chip by Curtis.

Anzeige

The kit includes:

μPSU·112·A power supply unit

μVCO·3340·A micromodule

μVCF·3320·LP4·A micromodule

μVCA·3360·LIN·A micromodule

μADSR·3310·A micromodule

μLFO·3340·A micromodule

a breadboard, 3×3 units (3 x EIC-16020, 6 x EIC-16010), E.I.C, Taiwan

jumper wires 340 pcs, Wisher, Taiwan

20 potentiometers B10k(*), Alpha, Taiwan

rotary switch, 3 positions, Alpha, Taiwan (VCO wave selection)

rotary switch, 4 positions, Alpha, Taiwan (LFO wave selection)

3 breadboard connectable 3.5mm jack mono sockets

6 connection wires (power connection)

laptop charger, 20V, 3A with 2.5/5.5 plug

2.5/5.5 DC socket with spring contacts

connection diagram

Das Micromodular Startersystem kostet 272,- €, das VCO-Modul 42,- €.

Website