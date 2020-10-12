Produkt: Keyboards 04/2019
Syntaxis Micromodular: neues superkleines Modular-System

Der polnische Hersteller Syntaxis präsentiert ein neues superkleines Modularsystem, dessen Module Scheckkartengröße haben und preislich kein Loch in die Brieftasche reissen.

Beim Micromodular-System werden die winizigen Module auf ein “Breadboard” gesteckt. Der VCO μVCO·3340·A is a voltage controlled oscillator micromodule, which provides three waveforms full of harmonics, well suited for subtractive synthesis. The unit is based on AS3340 integrated circuit, a clone of the famous CEM3340 chip by Curtis.

The kit includes:

  • μPSU·112·A power supply unit
  • μVCO·3340·A micromodule
  • μVCF·3320·LP4·A micromodule
  • μVCA·3360·LIN·A micromodule
  • μADSR·3310·A micromodule
  • μLFO·3340·A micromodule
  • a breadboard, 3×3 units (3 x EIC-16020, 6 x EIC-16010), E.I.C, Taiwan
  • jumper wires 340 pcs, Wisher, Taiwan
  • 20 potentiometers B10k(*), Alpha, Taiwan
  • rotary switch, 3 positions, Alpha, Taiwan (VCO wave selection)
  • rotary switch, 4 positions, Alpha, Taiwan (LFO wave selection)
  • 3 breadboard connectable 3.5mm jack mono sockets
  • 6 connection wires (power connection)
  • laptop charger, 20V, 3A with 2.5/5.5 plug
  • 2.5/5.5 DC socket with spring contacts
  • connection diagram

 

 

 

Das Micromodular Startersystem kostet 272,- €, das VCO-Modul 42,- €.

Website

