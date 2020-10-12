Keyboards 04/2019
ANALOGUE WINTER +++ Moog Matriarch +++ Doug Carn +++ NOVATION SUMMIT – Hybrider Polysynth +++ METRONOMY – Frontmann Joe Mount +++ ERICA SYNTHS PICO SYSTEM III – Modulares Komplettpaket
Syntaxis Micromodular: neues superkleines Modular-System
Der polnische Hersteller Syntaxis präsentiert ein neues superkleines Modularsystem, dessen Module Scheckkartengröße haben und preislich kein Loch in die Brieftasche reissen.
Beim Micromodular-System werden die winizigen Module auf ein “Breadboard” gesteckt. Der VCO μVCO·3340·A is a voltage controlled oscillator micromodule, which provides three waveforms full of harmonics, well suited for subtractive synthesis. The unit is based on AS3340 integrated circuit, a clone of the famous CEM3340 chip by Curtis.
Anzeige
The kit includes:
- μPSU·112·A power supply unit
- μVCO·3340·A micromodule
- μVCF·3320·LP4·A micromodule
- μVCA·3360·LIN·A micromodule
- μADSR·3310·A micromodule
- μLFO·3340·A micromodule
- a breadboard, 3×3 units (3 x EIC-16020, 6 x EIC-16010), E.I.C, Taiwan
- jumper wires 340 pcs, Wisher, Taiwan
- 20 potentiometers B10k(*), Alpha, Taiwan
- rotary switch, 3 positions, Alpha, Taiwan (VCO wave selection)
- rotary switch, 4 positions, Alpha, Taiwan (LFO wave selection)
- 3 breadboard connectable 3.5mm jack mono sockets
- 6 connection wires (power connection)
- laptop charger, 20V, 3A with 2.5/5.5 plug
- 2.5/5.5 DC socket with spring contacts
- connection diagram
Das Micromodular Startersystem kostet 272,- €, das VCO-Modul 42,- €.
Schlagwörter: Modular Synthesizer
Keyboards 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Datenschutzbestimmungen
Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Supercritical präsentiert das Neutron Flux Filter: fett, knackig, flüssig, sauer und gemein
Weiterlesen