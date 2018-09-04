Wind Instrument mit eigener klangerzeugung

Sylphyo- ein Blas-Controller von Aodyo Instruments

von Redaktion,

Der französische Hersteller Aodyo Instruments stellt eine neue Version ihres Blas-Controllers Sylphyo vor.

Sylpho ist jetzt mit einer eigenen, digitalen Klangerzeugung ausgestattet. Das Gerät wird mit einem Link-Receiver geliefert und arbeitet drahtlos. Es lassen sich viele unterschiedliche Fingerings für Blasinstrumente wie Saxophon, Flöte, Clarinette, Oboe, Trompete etc. einstellen. Sylpho kostet 999,- €.

Die Features von Sylpho:

  • Sylphyo
    • Electronic wind instrument
      • High-precision breath control with wide dynamic range
      • Selectable fingerings adapted from various wind instruments (recorder, clarinet, flute, saxophone, oboe, trumpet, bagpipe, whistle, EWI…)
      • Slider and touch-sensitive keys for pitch-bend and timbre control
      • Inertial control sensors for vibrato and timbre control
    • Internal sound engine with headphones output
    • MIDI through USB (compatible with PC, Mac, iOS)
    • Wireless connection with the included Link receiver
    • Free internal software and sound engine updates
    • 6 hours battery life
    • 43 cm (17″)
    • 395 gr (0.87 lbs)
  • Link
    • Wireless receiver for Sylphyo (audio and MIDI)
    • Internal sound engine with headphones and line output, and line input
    • MIDI through USB (compatible with PC, Mac, iOS) and DIN cables (input/output)
    • USB-MIDI host
    • Free internal software and sound engine updates
    • Powered by USB
    • 14×7,7×4,5 cm (5.5x3x1.8″)
    • 250 gr (0.55 lbs)

 

 

Aodyo

