Wind Instrument mit eigener klangerzeugung
Sylphyo- ein Blas-Controller von Aodyo Instruments
Der französische Hersteller Aodyo Instruments stellt eine neue Version ihres Blas-Controllers Sylphyo vor.
Sylpho ist jetzt mit einer eigenen, digitalen Klangerzeugung ausgestattet. Das Gerät wird mit einem Link-Receiver geliefert und arbeitet drahtlos. Es lassen sich viele unterschiedliche Fingerings für Blasinstrumente wie Saxophon, Flöte, Clarinette, Oboe, Trompete etc. einstellen. Sylpho kostet 999,- €.
Die Features von Sylpho:
- High-precision breath control with wide dynamic range
- Selectable fingerings adapted from various wind instruments (recorder, clarinet, flute, saxophone, oboe, trumpet, bagpipe, whistle, EWI…)
- Slider and touch-sensitive keys for pitch-bend and timbre control
- Inertial control sensors for vibrato and timbre control
- Internal sound engine with headphones output
- MIDI through USB (compatible with PC, Mac, iOS)
- Wireless connection with the included Link receiver
- Free internal software and sound engine updates
- 6 hours battery life
- 43 cm (17″)
- 395 gr (0.87 lbs)
- Wireless receiver for Sylphyo (audio and MIDI)
- Internal sound engine with headphones and line output, and line input
- MIDI through USB (compatible with PC, Mac, iOS) and DIN cables (input/output)
- USB-MIDI host
- Free internal software and sound engine updates
- Powered by USB
- 14×7,7×4,5 cm (5.5x3x1.8″)
- 250 gr (0.55 lbs)
