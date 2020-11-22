Keyboards 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Midicontroller mit CV/Gate-Anschlüssen und polyfonen Sequenzer
Swing: Behringer klont Keystep von Arturia
Die Klonfabrik hat wieder zugeschlagen: Behringer hat einen MIDI-Controller namens Swing herausgebracht, der dem Keystep (Black Edition) von Arturia mehr als ähnlich sieht.
Anzeige
Swing hat ein 32-Tasten-Mini-Keyboard (anschlagsdynamisch und aftertouchfähig), besitzt einen polyfonen Sequenzer und einen Arpeggiator und ist anschlussseitig mit CV/Gate, Sustain, MIDI-I/O, Sync, Micro-USB ausgestattet. Die Bedienelemente und Anschlüsse wurden (bis auf kleine Unterschiede) vom Vorbild übernommen. Ob Arturia da wohl rechtliche Schritte einleiten wird?
Hier die Features von Swing:
- 32 compact-sized keys featuring expressive velocity and after-touch functionality
- 64-step sequencer features 8-note polyphonic sequence with Rest, Tie, and Legato note entry
- Arpeggiator mode features, up, down, inclusive, exclusive, random, note order, double up and double down modes
- Chord Play Mode with single chord memory with up to 16 notes for extensive loops and long-playing samples
- Highly-reactive pitch and modulation touch-strips for extreme performance and creativity
- Performance control includes Rec, Play, and Stop buttons for the sequencer and arpeggiator
- Rate and Tap Tempo for real time beat settings
- Endless sustain via hold button or through an optional sustain pedal (not included)
- Shift function includes MIDI channel selection, gate time, swing values
- Connect with MIDI, CV/Gate, DIN Sync, and Sync I/O for ultimate control and flexibility
- Comprehensive USB/MIDI implementation to connect with your PC/Laptop
- Can be powered by Apple iPad* (via camera connection kit) or standalone DC Jack (not included)
Behringer Swing kostet 89,- €.
Bilder (Vergleich Keystep/Swing) von Synthopia.com
Keyboards 04/2019
ANALOGUE WINTER +++ Moog Matriarch +++ Doug Carn +++ NOVATION SUMMIT – Hybrider Polysynth +++ METRONOMY – Frontmann Joe Mount +++ ERICA SYNTHS PICO SYSTEM III – Modulares Komplettpaket
Datenschutzbestimmungen