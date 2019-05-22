Das innovative Filtermodul bietet jetzt Recording-Features...

Superbooth19: Jomox T-Resonator III angekündigt

Jomox-Chef Jürgen Michaelis hat auf der Superbooth19 eine neue Version seines innovativen Filter-Moduls T-Resonator angekündigt.

T-Resonator III ist nicht nur ein Nachfolger der beiden erfolgreichen Vorgänger, sondern vor allem ein eigenständiges Produkt mit vielen interessanten Features. Das Gerät kann und außergewöhnliche Effekte generieren und arbeitet mit zwei T-Filtern und einem Delay, die mit Hilfe von acht Algorithmen auf vielfältige Weise verknüpft werden können. Die neue Version kann jetzt auch Reglerbewegungen aufnehmen; auch Audio läßt sich recorden und auf SD-Karte abspeichern und wiedergeben. Das und viele neue Features macht das ohnehin ungewöhnliche Effektgerät noch leistungsfähiger. Ein Preis steht noch nicht fest, der T-Resonator III wird im Laufe dieses Jahres erhältlich sein.

Hier die Features des Jomox T-Resonator III :



• The T-Res Mk3 is able to record, store and recall all knobs and parameters.

• A loop function lets you record layers of audio AND knob movements.

• An SD card port is integrated, so you are able to process the recorded WAV and Midi files on a computer or archivate them.

• Audio and knob movements can be played back from the SD card.

• The T-Res Mk3 has Midi (3.5mm jacks) and Mini-USB and can be controlled completely via CCs. It can be seamlessly integrated into a DAW.

• A tiny 128*64 dots OLED display gives you some information about the different presets, FX programs, modes and audio files.

• A link function lets you link the stereo filters by different modes that include inverse as well.

• The loop function can be remotely controlled by a foot switch with a regular 1/4“ jack. Welcome guitarists and instrument players!

• Two 3.5mm stereo jacks give assignable control on max 4 external CVs for our friends of modular synthesis.

• A stereo Aux input connects to the pure digital FX section and bypasses the analog weirdness if desired.

• Some digital sound generators like Metal Noise will be available to insert them into the analog filter matrix. As this is still work in progress, more on this unfinished matter later on.

• An analog limiter has been added to make the extreme bass signals fit better into your mix and protect your speakers and ears.

Jomox

