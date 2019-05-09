Digitaler polfoner Hardware-Synth im Monomaschine-Design
Superbooth19: Elektron Digitone Keys
Erinnert sich noch jemand an die Elektron Monomachine SFX-6? Dieser frühe Synth aus der schwedischen Elektron-Manufaktur ist das Designvorlage für den Elektron Digitone Keys, der auf der Superbooth vorgestellt wird.
Elektron Digitone Keys ist die Keyboard-Version des Digitone Desktop-Synths. Er verfügt über eine achtfach polyfone FM-Klangerzeugung, ein Aftertouch- und Split-fähiges Keyboard mit 37 Tasten. Über dem Keyboard befinden sich acht programmierbare Regler. Neu sind außerdem Portamento, Einzelausgänge, CV- und Fußpedal-Anschlüsse.
Der Preis des Synths beträgt 1.320 Euro.
Hier die Features von Elektron Digitone Keys:
- Synth voice features
- 8 voice polyphony (4-part multitimbral).
- Multiple FM algorithms.
- Multiple operator harmonics.
- 1 × multimode filter per voice.
- 1 × base-width filter per voice.
- 1 × overdrive per voice.
- 2 × assignable LFO per voice.
- Unison.
- Portamento.
- 2048 patch storage capacity on the +Drive.
- Sequencer
- 4 × synth tracks.
- 4 × MIDI tracks.
- Arpeggiator per synth track.
- Polyphonic sequencing.
- Individual track lengths.
- Parameter locks.
- Micro timing.
- Trig conditions.
- Sound per step change.
- 128 × projects on the +Drive.
- 8 × Banks 16 × patterns per project.
- Send & master effects
- Panoramic Chorus send effect.
- Saturator Delay send effect.
- Supervoid Reverb send effect.
- Overdrive master effect.
- Hardware
- 37-key semi-weighted, velocity sensitive keyboard with aftertouch.
- Assignable pitch and modulation wheels.
- 8 × user assignable rotary encoders.
- 2 × 1/4” impedance balanced main out jacks.
- 8 × 1/4” impedance balanced track out jacks.
- 1 × 1/4” stereo headphone jack.
- 2 × 1/4” audio in jacks.
- 2 × 1/4” CV/Expression/Sustain jacks.
- 128 × 64 pixel OLED screen.
- 48 kHz, 24-bit D/A and A/D converters.
- Hi-Speed USB 2.0 port.
- MIDI In/Out/Thru with DIN Sync out.
- Physical specifications
- Sturdy steel casing.
- Dimensions: W868 × D185 × H90 mm (including knobs, feet, and jacks).
- Weight: approximately 6 kg.
- Miscellaneous
- Dedicated MIDI controller mode.
- Overbridge enabled.
- 3 year Elektron warranty.
- Included in the box
- Power Supply PSU-3b.
- Elektron USB cable.
