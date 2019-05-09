Digitaler polfoner Hardware-Synth im Monomaschine-Design

Superbooth19: Elektron Digitone Keys

von Redaktion,

Erinnert sich noch jemand an die Elektron Monomachine SFX-6? Dieser frühe Synth aus der schwedischen Elektron-Manufaktur ist das Designvorlage für den Elektron Digitone Keys, der auf der Superbooth vorgestellt wird.

Anzeige

Elektron Digitone Keys ist die Keyboard-Version des Digitone Desktop-Synths. Er verfügt über eine achtfach polyfone FM-Klangerzeugung, ein Aftertouch- und Split-fähiges Keyboard mit 37 Tasten. Über dem Keyboard befinden sich acht programmierbare Regler. Neu sind außerdem Portamento, Einzelausgänge, CV- und Fußpedal-Anschlüsse.

Der Preis des Synths beträgt 1.320 Euro.

Hier die Features von Elektron Digitone Keys:

  • Synth voice features
    • 8 voice polyphony (4-part multitimbral).
    • Multiple FM algorithms.
    • Multiple operator harmonics.
    • 1 × multimode filter per voice.
    • 1 × base-width filter per voice.
    • 1 × overdrive per voice.
    • 2 × assignable LFO per voice.
    • Unison.
    • Portamento.
    • 2048 patch storage capacity on the +Drive.
  • Sequencer
    • 4 × synth tracks.
    • 4 × MIDI tracks.
    • Arpeggiator per synth track.
    • Polyphonic sequencing.
    • Individual track lengths.
    • Parameter locks.
    • Micro timing.
    • Trig conditions.
    • Sound per step change.
    • 128 × projects on the +Drive.
    • 8 × Banks 16 × patterns per project.
  • Send & master effects
    • Panoramic Chorus send effect.
    • Saturator Delay send effect.
    • Supervoid Reverb send effect.
    • Overdrive master effect.
  • Hardware
    • 37-key semi-weighted, velocity sensitive keyboard with aftertouch.
    • Assignable pitch and modulation wheels.
    • 8 × user assignable rotary encoders.
    • 2 × 1/4” impedance balanced main out jacks.
    • 8 × 1/4” impedance balanced track out jacks.
    • 1 × 1/4” stereo headphone jack.
    • 2 × 1/4” audio in jacks.
    • 2 × 1/4” CV/Expression/Sustain jacks.
    • 128 × 64 pixel OLED screen.
    • 48 kHz, 24-bit D/A and A/D converters.
    • Hi-Speed USB 2.0 port.
    • MIDI In/Out/Thru with DIN Sync out.
  • Physical specifications
    • Sturdy steel casing.
    • Dimensions: W868 × D185 × H90 mm (including knobs, feet, and jacks).
    • Weight: approximately 6 kg.
  • Miscellaneous
    • Dedicated MIDI controller mode.
    • Overbridge enabled.
    • 3 year Elektron warranty.
  • Included in the box
    • Power Supply PSU-3b.
    • Elektron USB cable.

Elektron

 

 

 

Schlagwörter: , , ,

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

Superbooth19: Bitwig Studio 3 Beta ist raus und wird modular…

Weiterlesen

Superbooth19: Division Department 01/IV Drum Synthesizer

Weiterlesen

Superbooth19: Steinbergs erster Hardware-Synth heißt Retrologue 2

Weiterlesen

Superbooth19: Summit, der neue Top-Synth von Novation

Weiterlesen

Superbooth19: Korg Minilogue XD Modul

Weiterlesen

Superbooth19: Uno Drum – Drumcomputer von IK Multimedia

Weiterlesen