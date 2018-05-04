Superbooth18: U-He CVilisation Modul

Dass die Softwareschmiede U-He, die u.a. für großartige Software-Synths wie Diva und Zebra (für beide gibt es übrigens frische Updates!) verantwortlich ist, jetzt auch Hardware-Module für das Eurorack herstellt, hat sich schnell rumgesprochen.
Das erste Modul ist CVilization, eine clevere 4×4 Routing Matrix, die Control Voltage- and Audio-Signale verarbeitet. Das Modul soll unter 300,- Euro kosten.
Hier die Features des Gerätes:
- 4 DC-coupled audio inputs supporting 96kHz / 24-bit with a range of +/- 10v
- 4 outputs
- 2 inputs with 14-bit CV
- 4×4 Matrix Mixer
- Colour coded endless rotary controls for mixing and assignment
- Save and load presets onboard
- 4×4 sequential steps (mode in development)
- Dual ADSR Envelope mode
- Polymorphic CV
- Quantizer
- 10HP form factor