Matrix Mixer-Modul für das Eurorack

Superbooth18: U-He CVilisation Modul

Geschrieben von Redaktion,

Dass die Softwareschmiede U-He, die u.a. für großartige Software-Synths wie Diva und Zebra (für beide gibt es übrigens frische Updates!) verantwortlich ist, jetzt auch Hardware-Module für das Eurorack herstellt, hat sich schnell rumgesprochen.

Das erste Modul ist CVilization, eine clevere 4×4 Routing Matrix, die  Control Voltage- and Audio-Signale verarbeitet. Das Modul soll unter 300,- Euro kosten.

Hier die Features des Gerätes:

  • 4 DC-coupled audio inputs supporting 96kHz / 24-bit with a range of +/- 10v
  • 4 outputs
  • 2 inputs with 14-bit CV
  • 4×4 Matrix Mixer
  • Colour coded endless rotary controls for mixing and assignment
  • Save and load presets onboard
  • 4×4 sequential steps (mode in development)
  • Dual ADSR Envelope mode
  • Polymorphic CV
  • Quantizer
  • 10HP form factor

U-He

