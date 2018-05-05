Superbooth18: Behringer zeigt MS-101 Synthesizer

Behringers Klonkriege gehen weiter: Jetzt ist der Roland SH-101 dran, der als MS-101 wiederaufersteht.
Alle Features der monofonen Analoglegende sind an Bord; zusätzlich hat man ihm noch eine Triangel-Wellenform, sechs FM-Modulationsquellen und einen Stepsequenzer mit Speicherplätzen spendiert. Alle Farben des Originals (grau, rot, blau) sollen zukünftig angeboten werden. Ein Preis steht noch nicht fest.
Hier die Features des MS-101:
- Legendary monophonic synthesizer with authentic 3340 analog oscillator for insanely fat music creation
- 32 semi-weighted full-size keys for great playability
- Pure analog signal path based on legendary VCO, VCF and VCA designs to recreate the classic sound performance
- Oscillator with 4 simultaneously, mixable waveforms: saw, triangle, square/pwm and octave-divided square sub-oscillator
- Resonant VCF can be modulated with ADSR, LFO, keyboard tracking and bender controller
- 6 FM sources allow for creative VCF modulation and unheard of filter effects
- ADSR envelope generator for incredible wave shaping
- Easy-to-use voltage controlled 32-step sequencer with 64 sequence locations
- Arpeggiator with wide patterns for great sound effects
- Attachable handgrip included with pitch bend wheel and a pitch modulation trigger
- Guitar strap included for live jamming on stage
- Bender assignable to VCO, VCF and pitch mod wheel on attachable handgrip
- Noise generator can be used as modulation source for distortion-like effects
- Incredible portamento function with auto mode for fantastic sound effects
- Pulse wave can be modulated by LFO, envelope and manually
- 57 sliders and switches to give you direct and real-time access to all important parameters
- External audio input for processing external sound sources
- Comprehensive MIDI implementation with MIDI channel and Voice Priority selection
- 3-Year Warranty Program*
- Designed and engineered in Germany