Superbooth18: Behringer zeigt MS-101 Synthesizer

Behringers Klonkriege gehen weiter: Jetzt ist der Roland SH-101 dran, der als MS-101 wiederaufersteht.

Alle Features der monofonen Analoglegende sind an Bord; zusätzlich hat man ihm noch eine Triangel-Wellenform, sechs FM-Modulationsquellen und einen Stepsequenzer mit Speicherplätzen spendiert. Alle Farben des Originals (grau, rot, blau) sollen zukünftig angeboten werden. Ein Preis steht noch nicht fest.

Hier die Features des MS-101:

  • Legendary monophonic synthesizer with authentic 3340 analog oscillator for insanely fat music creation
  • 32 semi-weighted full-size keys for great playability
  • Pure analog signal path based on legendary VCO, VCF and VCA designs to recreate the classic sound performance
  • Oscillator with 4 simultaneously, mixable waveforms: saw, triangle, square/pwm and octave-divided square sub-oscillator
  • Resonant VCF can be modulated with ADSR, LFO, keyboard tracking and bender controller
  • 6 FM sources allow for creative VCF modulation and unheard of filter effects
  • ADSR envelope generator for incredible wave shaping
  • Easy-to-use voltage controlled 32-step sequencer with 64 sequence locations
  • Arpeggiator with wide patterns for great sound effects
  • Attachable handgrip included with pitch bend wheel and a pitch modulation trigger
  • Guitar strap included for live jamming on stage
  • Bender assignable to VCO, VCF and pitch mod wheel on attachable handgrip
  • Noise generator can be used as modulation source for distortion-like effects
  • Incredible portamento function with auto mode for fantastic sound effects
  • Pulse wave can be modulated by LFO, envelope and manually
  • 57 sliders and switches to give you direct and real-time access to all important parameters
  • External audio input for processing external sound sources
  • Comprehensive MIDI implementation with MIDI channel and Voice Priority selection
  • 3-Year Warranty Program*
  • Designed and engineered in Germany

