Superbooth 22: LXR-02 Drum Machine Eurorack Module vorgestellt

von Redaktion,

Rechtzeitig zur Superbooth 2022 bringt Erica Synths eine Eurorack-Version des zusammen mit Sonic Potions entwickelten Drumcomputers LXR-02 heraus.

Anzeige

 

Die Eurorack Variante des LXR-02 bietet alle Möglicheiten der Drummachine; es gibt aber hier noch fünf CV-Eingänge, die man zur Steuerung zuwesibarer Parameter nutzen kann.

Die Features des LXR-02 Eurorack-Moduls:

  • 6 drum/percussion voices
  • 3 voices can be used as basslines
  • Powerful sound design engine
  • Over 30 adjustable parameters per voice
  • 5 assignable CV inputs with 1V/Oct tracking
  • Insert FX section
  • 4 assignable outputs
  • Kit memory
  • SD card for Kit exchange and easy FW updates
  • Kits compatible with the LXR-02
  • Module width – 28 HP

Das LXR-02 Eurorack-Modul kostet 410,- €

Website

