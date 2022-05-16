Superbooth 22: LXR-02 Drum Machine Eurorack Module vorgestellt
Rechtzeitig zur Superbooth 2022 bringt Erica Synths eine Eurorack-Version des zusammen mit Sonic Potions entwickelten Drumcomputers LXR-02 heraus.
Die Eurorack Variante des LXR-02 bietet alle Möglicheiten der Drummachine; es gibt aber hier noch fünf CV-Eingänge, die man zur Steuerung zuwesibarer Parameter nutzen kann.
Die Features des LXR-02 Eurorack-Moduls:
- 6 drum/percussion voices
- 3 voices can be used as basslines
- Powerful sound design engine
- Over 30 adjustable parameters per voice
- 5 assignable CV inputs with 1V/Oct tracking
- Insert FX section
- 4 assignable outputs
- Kit memory
- SD card for Kit exchange and easy FW updates
- Kits compatible with the LXR-02
- Module width – 28 HP
Das LXR-02 Eurorack-Modul kostet 410,- €
