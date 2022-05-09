Produkt: Keyboards Digital 03/2019
Neues Analog-Schlachtschiff mit vielen Features

Der Oberheim OB-X8 ist da!

von Redaktion,

Zur Superbooth 22 hat sich Tom Oberheim mit einem beeindruckenden Analogsynthesizer in bester Oberheim-Tradition zurückgemeldet.

Der OB-X8 bietet eine achtstimmige subtraktive analoge Klangerzeugung und vereint viele Eigenschaften von Oberheim-Klassikern wie OB-X, OB-Xa und OB-8; auch die Factory-Presets dieser Synths sind an Bord. Ausserdem gibt es viele Verbesserungen, über die die die Klassiker nicht verfügen. Ab Juni soll der neue Oberheim-Synth erhältlich sein.

Die Features des OB-X8:

  • 8-voice, pure-analog polyphony with sine, saw, square, triangle, and noise
  • Two discrete SEM/OB-X-lineage VCOs per voice deliver classic punchy Oberheim tone
  • Discrete SEM-lineage VCFs deliver authentic OB-X-style tone and presence
  • Genuine Curtis filters add bold OB-Xa/OB-8 character
  • Meticulously modeled envelope responses match each OB model: OB-X, OB-Xa, and OB-8
  • The 61-key FATAR velocity- and touch-sensitive keyboard allows unparalleled expression and responsiveness
  • Bi-timbral capability allows two presets simultaneously for splits and doubles 400-plus factory programs, including the full set of factory sounds for the OB-X, OB-SX, OB-Xa, and OB-8
  • Integral, fanless, heatsink-free power supply Real walnut end cheeks High-resolution OLED display enables patch management and easy access to advanced features
  • Classic Oberheim Pitch and Mod levers allow expressive note bending, vibrato, and access to arpeggiator functions
  • Additional SEM Filter modes add high-pass, band-pass, and notch functions to the classic OB-X filter
  • Vintage knob allows variable amounts of voice-to-voice variability to emulate the behavior of vintage instruments
  • Velocity sensitivity adds expressiveness to volume and filter Channel Aftertouch adds real-time performance-based modulation
  • Enhanced unison allows variable voice stacking from 1-8 voices
  • Variable triangle wave cross-modulation
  • Over 600 user-programmable preset locations
  • Programmable per-voice pan allows wider stereo presence
  • Variable oscillator and noise levels

Der Oberheim OB X8 kostet 5000,- €.

