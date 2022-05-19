Leckeres FM- und Waveshape-Oszillator-Modul fürs Eurorack
Superbooth 22: Bastl bringt die Pizza…
Zur Superbooth 22 präsentiert Bastl Instruments einen ungewöhnlichen Eurorack-Oszillator namens Pizza.
Anzeige
Das Mosul ist mit drei Oszillatoren bestückt: der Main-Oszillator bietet Phase Modulation (FM), Wave Folding und Ring Modulation, zwei weitere Oszillatoren liefern eine Rechteck-Sinus-Sägezahn-Welle mit Waveshaping und agieren als Sub-Oszillator (Octave Oszillator) und Frequenzmodulator (Ratio Oszillator). Alle drei Oszillatoren verfügen über eigene Ausgänge.
Hier der Pizza-Belag:
- Complex oscillator with 3 internal oscillators
- Main Oscillator with phase modulation (FM), wave folding, and ring modulation
- Octave Oscillator with independent output, square-sine-saw waveshaper, and independent output
- Ratio Oscillator for FM with user-adjustable ratios and square-sine-saw waveshaper
- 3 waveform outputs
- Pulse output of the Main Oscillator
- FM Index crossfader between Ratio Oscillator and Octave Oscillator
- Index Mod attenuverter for the dedicated CV input
- SHAPE section with wave-shaping of operators, 2 flavors of wave-folding, and ring modulation
- Sync input to reset all oscillators
- Octave transposition and detune via Pitch knob
- Tune mode for adjusting semitone transposition and fine-tune
- EXT input to replace phase modulation of the Octave Oscillator with external signal
- V/OCT input with automatic calibration and quantization
- Assignable CTRL knob and CV (lin/exp FM, ratios, octave, detune, waveshaping, VCA)
- Firmware updates via micro USB
Pizza kostet 297,- €.
Schlagwörter: Blog, Modular Synthesizer, Sound & Recording, Superbooth
Keyboards Digital 04/2019
ANALOGUE WINTER +++ Moog Matriarch +++ Doug Carn +++ NOVATION SUMMIT – Hybrider Polysynth +++ METRONOMY – Frontmann Joe Mount +++ ERICA SYNTHS PICO SYSTEM III – Modulares Komplettpaket
Datenschutzbestimmungen