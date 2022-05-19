Leckeres FM- und Waveshape-Oszillator-Modul fürs Eurorack

Superbooth 22: Bastl bringt die Pizza…

von Redaktion,

Zur Superbooth 22 präsentiert Bastl Instruments einen ungewöhnlichen Eurorack-Oszillator namens Pizza.

Anzeige

Das Mosul ist mit drei Oszillatoren bestückt: der Main-Oszillator bietet Phase Modulation (FM), Wave Folding und Ring Modulation, zwei weitere Oszillatoren liefern eine Rechteck-Sinus-Sägezahn-Welle mit Waveshaping und agieren als Sub-Oszillator (Octave Oszillator) und Frequenzmodulator (Ratio Oszillator). Alle drei Oszillatoren verfügen über eigene Ausgänge.

Hier der Pizza-Belag:

  • Complex oscillator with 3 internal oscillators
  • Main Oscillator with phase modulation (FM), wave folding, and ring modulation
  • Octave Oscillator with independent output, square-sine-saw waveshaper, and independent output
  • Ratio Oscillator for FM with user-adjustable ratios and square-sine-saw waveshaper
  • 3 waveform outputs
  • Pulse output of the Main Oscillator
  • FM Index crossfader between Ratio Oscillator and Octave Oscillator
  • Index Mod attenuverter for the dedicated CV input
  • SHAPE section with wave-shaping of operators, 2 flavors of wave-folding, and ring modulation
  • Sync input to reset all oscillators
  • Octave transposition and detune via Pitch knob
  • Tune mode for adjusting semitone transposition and fine-tune
  • EXT input to replace phase modulation of the Octave Oscillator with external signal
  • V/OCT input with automatic calibration and quantization
  • Assignable CTRL knob and CV (lin/exp FM, ratios, octave, detune, waveshaping, VCA)
  • Firmware updates via micro USB

Pizza kostet 297,- €.

Website

Schlagwörter: , , ,
Produkt: Keyboards Digital 04/2019
Keyboards Digital 04/2019
ANALOGUE WINTER +++ Moog Matriarch +++ Doug Carn +++ NOVATION SUMMIT – Hybrider Polysynth +++ METRONOMY – Frontmann Joe Mount +++ ERICA SYNTHS PICO SYSTEM III – Modulares Komplettpaket

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Eindrücke von der Superbooth 22

Weiterlesen

Superbooth 22: Dreadbox zeigt Dysmetria

Weiterlesen

Superbooth 22: LXR-02 Drum Machine Eurorack Module vorgestellt

Weiterlesen

Superbooth 22: Roland präsentiert drei AIRA Compact-Instrumente

Weiterlesen

Native Instruments präsentieren Lunar Echoes für Maschine

Weiterlesen

Der Oberheim OB-X8 ist da!

Weiterlesen