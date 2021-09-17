Keyboards Digital 04/2019
Neuer kompakter Analogsynthesizer
Superbooth 21: PWM Malevolent
PWM stellt zur Superbooth 21 den Malevolent vor, einen monofonen, semimodularen Analog-Synthesizer, der sich dank vieler Patchpoints gut zur Integration in Eurorack-Modularumgebungen eignet.
Der kompakte Malevolent ist mit Minitasten ausgestattet. Seine Klangerzeugung arbeitet mit zwei analogen Oszillatoren, einem LFO, zwei Hüllkurven und einem Zweipol-Multimode-Filter. An Bord ist außerdem ein Arpeggiator.
Die Features des Malevolent:
- Pure Analogue signal path designed by Future Sound Systems
- 19 Outputs and 19 Inputs for 3.5mm mono jack cable patching
- Normalized signal path for immediate sound Malevolence
- Additional rear panel line out
- Additional headphone out
- 2 Voltage Controlled Oscillators
- Saw / Triangle / Pulse outputs plus Mix for each oscillator
- 1V/Oct pitch control input
- Shape control / pulse width modulation input
- 2x Frequency Modulation inputs
- Coarse / Fine tune control
- Shape mod amount control
- FM1 and 2 mod amount controls
- Shape control
- Selectable waveforms for the mix output
- Individual osc level control
- LFO (Low Frequency Oscillator)
- Triangle / Square wave outputs
- Rate control
- 2x Envelopes
- Individual ADSR controls for each envelope
- Individual gate inputs
- Individual envelope outputs
- Multi-mode 2 pole VCF (Voltage Controlled Filter)
- Low pass / Band pass / High Pass individual inputs
- 2x Frequency Modulation inputs with amount controls
- Filter cutoff
- Filter resonance
- Mixer
- Noise w/level control
- Aux input w/level control
- VCA (Voltage Controlled Amplifier) with overdrive control
- Compatible with Eurorack standard 1V/Oct gear
- Monophonic and patchable allowing individual pitch control of each VCO and gate control of each envelope
- USB bus-powered
- MIDI In / Out
- Headphone out
- Line out
- Analogue clock in & out
- USB-MIDI to 1V/Oct CV & gate conversion
- All pitch and gate control is fully analogue
- Analogue clock In / Out
- Multi-function Joystick control
- Left / right for pitch bend
- Performable portamento
- Performable vibrato
- Latching hold mode
- Arpeggiator
- 6 arpeggiator types
- Up, Down, Up/Down 1, Up/Down 2, Played & Random
- Auto clock sync
- Detects analogue / MIDI or USB-MIDI clock and synchronises the arpeggiator automatically
- Selectable sync rates when clock detected
- Rate / sync control
- Latch
- 6 Octave range
- Analogue / MIDI / USB-MIDI Clock output when arpeggiator is running
- Keyboard Control
- 32 Velocity-sensitive mini-keys
- Octave shift +/- 4 octaves
- Pitch output
- Velocity output
- Gate output
- Local Off mode for DAW use
Der Malevolent kostet 579.99 €
Schlagwörter: Analog Synthesizer, Blog, Modular Synthesizer, Sound & Recording, Superbooth
