Neuer kompakter Analogsynthesizer

Superbooth 21: PWM Malevolent

von Redaktion,

PWM stellt zur Superbooth 21 den  Malevolent vor, einen monofonen, semimodularen Analog-Synthesizer, der sich dank vieler Patchpoints gut zur Integration in Eurorack-Modularumgebungen eignet.

Der kompakte Malevolent ist mit Minitasten ausgestattet. Seine Klangerzeugung arbeitet mit zwei analogen Oszillatoren, einem LFO, zwei Hüllkurven und einem Zweipol-Multimode-Filter. An Bord ist außerdem ein Arpeggiator.

Die Features des Malevolent:

  • Pure Analogue signal path designed by Future Sound Systems
  • 19 Outputs and 19 Inputs for 3.5mm mono jack cable patching
  • Normalized signal path for immediate sound Malevolence
  • Additional rear panel line out
  • Additional headphone out
  • 2 Voltage Controlled Oscillators
    • Saw / Triangle / Pulse outputs plus Mix for each oscillator
    • 1V/Oct pitch control input
    • Shape control / pulse width modulation input
    • 2x Frequency Modulation inputs
    • Coarse / Fine tune control
    • Shape mod amount control
    • FM1 and 2 mod amount controls
    • Shape control
    • Selectable waveforms for the mix output
    • Individual osc level control
  • LFO (Low Frequency Oscillator)
    • Triangle / Square wave outputs
    • Rate control
  • 2x Envelopes
    • Individual ADSR controls for each envelope
    • Individual gate inputs
    • Individual envelope outputs
  • Multi-mode 2 pole VCF (Voltage Controlled Filter)
    • Low pass / Band pass / High Pass individual inputs
    • 2x Frequency Modulation inputs with amount controls
    • Filter cutoff
  • Filter resonance
  • Mixer
    • Noise w/level control
    • Aux input w/level control
  • VCA (Voltage Controlled Amplifier) with overdrive control
  • Compatible with Eurorack standard 1V/Oct gear
  • Monophonic and patchable allowing individual pitch control of each VCO and gate control of each envelope
  • USB bus-powered
  • MIDI In / Out
  • Headphone out
  • Line out
  • Analogue clock in & out
    • USB-MIDI to 1V/Oct CV & gate conversion
    • All pitch and gate control is fully analogue
    • Analogue clock In / Out
  • Multi-function Joystick control
    • Left / right for pitch bend
    • Performable portamento
    • Performable vibrato
  • Latching hold mode
  • Arpeggiator
    • 6 arpeggiator types
    • Up, Down, Up/Down 1, Up/Down 2, Played & Random
    • Auto clock sync
    • Detects analogue / MIDI or USB-MIDI clock and synchronises the arpeggiator automatically
    • Selectable sync rates when clock detected
    • Rate / sync control
    • Latch
    • 6 Octave range
    • Analogue / MIDI / USB-MIDI Clock output when arpeggiator is running
  • Keyboard Control
    • 32 Velocity-sensitive mini-keys
    • Octave shift +/- 4 octaves
    • Pitch output
    • Velocity output
    • Gate output
    • Local Off mode for DAW use

Der Malevolent kostet 579.99 €

Website

