Superbooth 21: neuer polyfoner Synth Nymphes von Dreadbox
Die griechische Hardwareschmiede Dreadbox präsentiert zur Superbooth 21 einen neuen polyfonen Analogsynthesizer namens Nymphes.
Das kompakte Pultgerät ist mit einem Metallgehäuse ausgestattet und arbeitet mit einer sechsstimmigen Klangerzeugung. Pro Stimme verfügt er über einen VCO (mit Waveshaping), einen Suboszillator, ein resonanzfähiges 1-Pol-Filter, eine Hochpassfilter (1-Pol) einen LFO (zusätzliches steht ein zweiter LFO für alle Stimmen gemeinsam zur Verfügung) und zwei Hüllkurven. 98 Presets lassen sich speichern, es gibt eine Chord-Funktion und einen internes Reverb.
Die Features von Nymphes:
- Analog synth voice
- 6 Voices Polyphony
- Lush Digital Reverb (developed by Dreadbox)
- 12 Envelopes and 7 LFOs (2 envelope/voice, 1LFO/voice + 1 generic LFO) > 6 different playing modes
- 98 presets memory (49 factory and 49 user)
- MIDI over USB or via DIN5 (with full CC In and Out documentation) > Compact , USB Powered for maximum portability
- Durable, Metal Enclosure
- 1x VCO with Wave Forming > 1x Sub Oscillator
- Noise generator
- 1x LFO per voice with: Key track, Fade In and Fade out, 5 waveforms and wide frequency (into the FM range)
- 2x Envelope Generators
- 24dB/octave Low Pass Resonant Filter with accurate tracking
- 6dB/octave High Pass Non-Resonant Filter
- 1x common LFO (named LFO2) that can target any and multiple parameters with different amount to each one at the same time , with: Key track, Fade In and Fade out, 5 waveforms and Wide Frequency (into the FM range).
- 7x active Chords that you can edit, modulate and store on each preset.
- Modulation wheel, Velocity and Aftertouch (monophonic) can target any and multiple param- eters with different amount to each one at the same time.
- USB powered (1.5 Watts)
- 50 Playing hours with a 20,000mA power bank MIDI IN via USB or DIN5
- 1/4″ MONO TS Jack Out
- 1/8″ Headphones Out
Nymphes kostet 499,- €
