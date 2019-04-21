Analoger Vocoder mit 22 Bändern
Superbooth 2019: GRP kündigt den Edel-Vocoder V22 an
GRP Synthesizer kündigt einen Edel-Vocoder mit Wow-Effekt vor. Er wird auf der Superbooth 2019 zu sehen und zu hören sein.
Der analoge GRP V22 Vocoder arbeitet mit 22 Bändern und bietet flexible und verschwenderisch ausgestattete Analyse- und Synthesektionen. Ein Preis der in einem hochwertigen hölzernen Kabinet hausenden Hardware steht noch nicht fest, vermutlich wird es nicht ganz billig werden, das edle Teil zu erwerben… ab Juni kann das Gerät bestellt werden.
Discovering the new Grp V22 Vocoder with Enrico Cosimi
Enrico Cosimi mostra in dettaglio le funzioni avanzate del nuovo vocoder Grp
Gepostet von Grp Synthesizer am Dienstag, 9. April 2019
Hier die Features des V22 Vocoders:
- 22 band full analog design vocoder
- LP48dB@185Hz&HP48dB@7040Hz
- 20 BP Filters 48 dB BP @ 220, 262, 311, 370, 440, 523, 622, 740, 880, 1047, 1245, 1480, 1760, 2093, 2489, 2960, 3520, 4186, 4978, 5920 Hz
- Analysis section full analog with 20 BP, 1 LP, and 1 HP analysis filters
- Speech In/Analysis with Compressor & Noise gate freely adjustable
- Mic/Line combo XLR/TRS/TS input – no phantom power
- Mic/Line Level Input Gain with dedicated analog Vu-meter
- Synthesis section full analog with 20 BP, 1 LP & 1 HP analysis filters
- Internal Carrier Oscillator with selectable Saw/Pulse Wave and dedicated VCO Level
- Wide range VCO TUNE pot, with CV and MIDI external control capabilities! Freely adjustable
- MIDI & CV Bend Amount over Internal Carrier VCO
- FM on Saw/PW on Pulse wave freely adjustable
- Internal Carrier Noise Generator with dedicated Noise Level
- Voiced/Unvoiced Detector, for automatic switching between internal VCO and Noise
- Voiced and Unvoiced activities LED
- V/UV Mode OFF, Mixed V/UV, SWITCHED
- Threshold V/UV freely adjustable
- Time response for V/UV switching selectable Slow/Medium/Fast
- Time response selectable for Symmetry Attack/Release, only Attack, only Release! Slew Rate fully adjustable from very fast to full freeze
- Dedicated Freeze Slew switch, with external Gate and MIDI control
- External Voiced and External Unvoiced signals with dedicated analog connections and level controls
- Analysis/Synthesis controls
- Each analysis band has dedicated envelope follower output, VCA control input & VCA output level for band mixing
- Analysis/Synthesis interaction
- Internal normalization 1-by-1 between analysis and synthesis bands
- Front panel patching 1/4” for free re-configuration analysis/synthesis
- Coupling control for different internal re-configuration with selectable offset
- Env Foll -> VCA in 1-by-1 or +1/+2/+3/-1/-2/-3 offset from Env Foll to VCA CV In
- Dedicated high-pass filter on the main output
- Main output level control with dedicated Vu-Meter
- MIDI interface
- MIDI In/Thru on cabinet back panel
- Dedicated hardware MIDI SubModule for 5U modular mounting
- MIDI Note On/Off with MIDI Pitch Bend on Carrier Internal VCO Pitch or MIDI Mod Wheel for Slew Limiter Time control
- MIDI Sustain On/Off for Slew Limiter Freeze On/Off
- Front panel connections
- Audio Input Connections: Combo XLR/TRS Mic/Line Inputs, external Voiced signal, external
- Unvoiced signal
- Control Input Connections: VCO 1V/Oct, Freeze Momentary Switch, Slew Time 0/+5V control ino Audio Output Connections: Internal VCO Output, Internal Preamp Output, Phones Output, Left
- Output (odd numbered bands output), Right/Mono Output (even numbered bands output)o Control Output Connections: V/UV Control Output
- Physical
- Same hardware standard of Grp A2 Synthesizer & R-24 Step Sequencer
- Fully independent HW cabinet with wooden panels
- Optional “tolexed box” cabinet with upper handle and metal angles for real vintage loop.
- Tolexed box has internal power for easiness of transport External power unit
- 8-unit width in 5U modular format
- Can be installed in 5U modular cabinets with DotCom and MoonModular powering standards
