Stylophone GEN R-8: Analog-Synth mit Touch-Panel
Dubreq ist die britische Firma, die schon David Bowie das Stylophone in die Hand gedrückt hat, das er bei Space Oddity so eindruckvoll eingesetzt hat. Das Mini-Toy ist mittlerweile erwachsen geworden und die neueste Version des Stylophons präsentiert sich als ausgewachsener Analog-Synth.
Geblieben ist beim Stylophone GEN R-8 das tyische Touch-Panel, das allerdings hier drei Oktaven umfasst. Ansonsten bietet es eine subtraktive, monofone Klangerzeugung mit zwei VCOs, Suboszillatoren, einem 2-Pol-Multimode-Filter, einem LFO mit acht Wellenformen, 19 Patch-Points, einem Delay-Effekt und einem Step-Sequenzer.
Hier die Features:
- Full analog signal path
- Dual VCOs with Saw, Square and PWM (VCO 1)
- Sub oscillators and Subsub oscillators for room–shaking bass
- Unique British design 12dB VCF with Low pass, High pass, Band pass and wide Notch
- Fast and punchy envelope
- Supersensitive 3-octave TOUCH keyboard
- Glide and Modulation keys for expressive performance control
- 8 waveform LFO with S&H and One-shot feature
- 19 CV/Gate patch points for advanced modular patching
- Grungy analog style Delay with modulation CV
- Drive knob for extra boost and fatness
- 16-step sequencer with 8 banks and on-the-fly switching
- MIDI in/out
Stylophone GEN R-8 kostet 329,-€.
