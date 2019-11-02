Produkt: Keyboards 03/2019
Stylophone GEN R-8: Analog-Synth mit Touch-Panel

von Redaktion,

Dubreq ist die britische Firma, die schon David Bowie das Stylophone in die Hand gedrückt hat, das er bei Space Oddity so eindruckvoll eingesetzt hat. Das Mini-Toy ist mittlerweile erwachsen geworden und die neueste Version des Stylophons präsentiert sich als ausgewachsener Analog-Synth.

Geblieben ist beim Stylophone GEN R-8 das tyische Touch-Panel, das allerdings hier drei Oktaven umfasst. Ansonsten bietet es eine subtraktive, monofone Klangerzeugung mit zwei VCOs, Suboszillatoren, einem 2-Pol-Multimode-Filter, einem LFO mit acht Wellenformen, 19 Patch-Points, einem Delay-Effekt und einem Step-Sequenzer.

Hier die Features:

  • Full analog signal path
  • Dual VCOs with Saw, Square and PWM (VCO 1)
  • Sub oscillators and Subsub oscillators for roomshaking bass
  • Unique British design 12dB VCF with Low pass, High pass, Band pass and wide Notch
  • Fast and punchy envelope
  • Supersensitive 3-octave TOUCH keyboard
  • Glide and Modulation keys for expressive performance control
  • 8 waveform LFO with S&H and One-shot feature
  • 19 CV/Gate patch points for advanced modular patching
  • Grungy analog style Delay with modulation CV
  • Drive knob for extra boost and fatness
  • 16-step sequencer with 8 banks and on-the-fly switching
  • MIDI in/out

Stylophone GEN R-8 kostet 329,-€.

Dubreq

 

 

