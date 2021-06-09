Analogsynth mit drei Oszillatoren

Studio Electronics stellt den SE-3X vor

von Redaktion,

Mit dem SE-3X hat Studio Electronics einen neuen Racksynth mit analoger Klangerzeugung im Programm. Er ist eine Weiterentwicklung des vom Minimoog inspirierten SE-1(x).

Der SE-3X bietet eine analoge Klangerzeugung mit drei Oszillatoren, die auch paraphon mehrstimmig gespielt werden können. Es stehen gleich vier  Filter zur Auswahl: neben den klassischen Moog- und ARP-Vierpol-Filtern gibt es noch ein 12dB-Oberheim-Filter mit Lowpass- und Bandpass-Mode und ein Roland-Filter mit vier unterschiedlichen Betriebsarten.

Die Features des SE-3X:

  • Software:
    • Exponential glide routine from the OMEGA and the original linear glide.
    • OMEGA / SE-02 Envelope routines in addition to the original linear & magical quasi-exponential Envelopes.
    • Panel control for Oscillator Mix.
    • Panel control for Oscillator 2 & 3 Fine Tune.
    • LFO Gate from our BOOMSTAR / MIDIMINI V30
    • Spice and “poly” nice nice: Paraphonic Mode: for easy and electric 3X chords and colors.
  • Hardware:
    • Two fuzz modes: 70s & 90s. Front panel switchable.
    • RESONANT FILTER COLLECTION: 24 dB MINI, 24 dB ARP, 24dB, 6dB, “Mix Mode” JUNO/JUPITER. SEM remains the built-in filter. Front panel switchable.

Der SE-3X kostet 2199.- $.

Website

