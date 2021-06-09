Analogsynth mit drei Oszillatoren
Studio Electronics stellt den SE-3X vor
Mit dem SE-3X hat Studio Electronics einen neuen Racksynth mit analoger Klangerzeugung im Programm. Er ist eine Weiterentwicklung des vom Minimoog inspirierten SE-1(x).
Anzeige
Der SE-3X bietet eine analoge Klangerzeugung mit drei Oszillatoren, die auch paraphon mehrstimmig gespielt werden können. Es stehen gleich vier Filter zur Auswahl: neben den klassischen Moog- und ARP-Vierpol-Filtern gibt es noch ein 12dB-Oberheim-Filter mit Lowpass- und Bandpass-Mode und ein Roland-Filter mit vier unterschiedlichen Betriebsarten.
Die Features des SE-3X:
- Software:
- Exponential glide routine from the OMEGA and the original linear glide.
- OMEGA / SE-02 Envelope routines in addition to the original linear & magical quasi-exponential Envelopes.
- Panel control for Oscillator Mix.
- Panel control for Oscillator 2 & 3 Fine Tune.
- LFO Gate from our BOOMSTAR / MIDIMINI V30
- Spice and “poly” nice nice: Paraphonic Mode: for easy and electric 3X chords and colors.
- Hardware:
- Two fuzz modes: 70s & 90s. Front panel switchable.
- RESONANT FILTER COLLECTION: 24 dB MINI, 24 dB ARP, 24dB, 6dB, “Mix Mode” JUNO/JUPITER. SEM remains the built-in filter. Front panel switchable.
Der SE-3X kostet 2199.- $.
Schlagwörter: ARP, Moog, Oberheim, Roland Music, Sound & Recording
Datenschutzbestimmungen