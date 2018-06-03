Steinberg Dorico Pro 2 Update und Dorico Elements

Steinberg bringt ein Update von Dorico heraus. Dorico ist eine professionelle Notations-Software, die in diesem Bereich zu den Top-Programmen gehört. Die Software vereint State-Of-The-Art-Notensatz mit der bewährten Steinberg Audio-Engine in einer Software.
Neben der großem Dorico Pro-Programm, das jetzt in Version 2 vorliegt (579,- Euro), gibt es nun auch noch eine Einsteiger-Version Dorico Elements (99,- Euro).
Die neuen Features von Dorico Pro 2:
• Play video in sync with your project, add markers, and manipulate tempo to compose to picture
• Edit tempo and MIDI controllers in Play mode with familiar graphical automation control
• Add ossias, handle complex divisi writing for string sections, and change the number of staves used by an instrument with smart new staff management tools
• Quickly write rhythmic slashes and bar repeats for rhythm section parts
• Hollywood-style large time signatures draw attention to meter changes in action-packed film score cues
• Quickly select, insert, and delete material with the new System Track
• Powerful new tools for arrangers, including multi-paste, explode, reduce, and tools to scale existing notes into tuplets of any ratio
• Playback of repeat structures, including repeat barlines and repeat endings
• New popover for adding tremolos and repeat endings
• Edit the appearance of playing techniques and notehead sets, and define new playback behaviors for playing techniques in VST Expression Maps
Das bietet Dorico Elements 2:
• Quick to learn — comprehensive video tutorials and on-screen help
• Compose or arrange for ensembles of up to 12 players
• Fully compatible with Dorico Pro
• Best automatic notation and engraving of any software
• Easy note input
• Clear user interface
• Excellent results by default — saves time
• Intelligently adjusts notation as you write
• Any number of movements or pieces in a single project
• Sequencer-style piano roll MIDI editor
• Transfer to and from other programs via MusicXML, MIDI, PDF, etc.
• Supports VST 3 virtual instruments and effects processors (30 included)