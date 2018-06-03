Steinberg Dorico Pro 2 Update und Dorico Elements

Steinberg bringt ein Update von Dorico heraus. Dorico ist eine professionelle Notations-Software, die in diesem Bereich zu den Top-Programmen gehört. Die Software vereint State-Of-The-Art-Notensatz mit der bewährten Steinberg Audio-Engine in einer Software.

Neben der großem Dorico Pro-Programm, das jetzt in Version 2 vorliegt (579,- Euro), gibt es nun auch noch eine Einsteiger-Version Dorico Elements (99,- Euro).

Die neuen Features von Dorico Pro 2:

• Play video in sync with your project, add markers, and manipulate tempo to compose to picture

• Edit tempo and MIDI controllers in Play mode with familiar graphical automation control

• Add ossias, handle complex divisi writing for string sections, and change the number of staves used by an instrument with smart new staff management tools

• Quickly write rhythmic slashes and bar repeats for rhythm section parts

• Hollywood-style large time signatures draw attention to meter changes in action-packed film score cues

• Quickly select, insert, and delete material with the new System Track

• Powerful new tools for arrangers, including multi-paste, explode, reduce, and tools to scale existing notes into tuplets of any ratio

• Playback of repeat structures, including repeat barlines and repeat endings

• New popover for adding tremolos and repeat endings

• Edit the appearance of playing techniques and notehead sets, and define new playback behaviors for playing techniques in VST Expression Maps

Das bietet Dorico Elements 2:



• Quick to learn — comprehensive video tutorials and on-screen help

• Compose or arrange for ensembles of up to 12 players

• Fully compatible with Dorico Pro

• Best automatic notation and engraving of any software

• Easy note input

• Clear user interface

• Excellent results by default — saves time

• Intelligently adjusts notation as you write

• Any number of movements or pieces in a single project

• Sequencer-style piano roll MIDI editor

• Transfer to and from other programs via MusicXML, MIDI, PDF, etc.

• Supports VST 3 virtual instruments and effects processors (30 included)

