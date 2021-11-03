Effektmodul mit vielen Möglichkeiten für das Eurorack

StarLab Time-Warped Reverberator von Strymon: Eintauchen in die Tiefe des Raumes

von Redaktion,

Strymon präsentiert den StarLab Time-Warped Reverberator, ein Effekt-Modul im Eurorackformat.

Das StarLab-Modul ist ein Spezialist für ein breites Spektrum von (z.T. auch ungewöhnlichen) Reverb-Effekten. Er verfügt über einen Delay-Abteilung, ein 4-Pol-Filter und kann mit der Karplus-Strong-Synthese sogar als Synth betrieben werden.

Die Features des StarLabs:

  • Three selectable reverb types for a wide variety of ambient textures
  • DELAY/KARPLUS section with feedback
  • Delay assignable to output for mod/verb and delay/verb effects
  • Four-octave Karplus-Strong string synthesis mode with damping control for string/verb full voice capability
  • LFO section with various waveforms to modulate delay time, reverb size, or tone filters
  • FILTER section to sculpt the high and low EQ of the reverb and DELAY/KARPLUS section
  • HARMONICS section to enhance the aural spectrum of the reverb
  • Adjustable SHIMMER for adding pitch shifting of up to +/- 1 octave to the reverb
  • GLIMMER for dynamic enhancement of harmonics
  • Adjustable reverb core size to increase or decrease the space for reflections, allowing for pitch control of the
  • regenerating reverb content
  • 4-pole 24dB/octave variable resonance low pass filter
  • INFINITE freezes the input audio prior to the reverb tank
  • Independent WET and DRY level controls

Das StarLab-Modulkostet 649,- $.

Website

