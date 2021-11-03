Effektmodul mit vielen Möglichkeiten für das Eurorack
StarLab Time-Warped Reverberator von Strymon: Eintauchen in die Tiefe des Raumes
Strymon präsentiert den StarLab Time-Warped Reverberator, ein Effekt-Modul im Eurorackformat.
Das StarLab-Modul ist ein Spezialist für ein breites Spektrum von (z.T. auch ungewöhnlichen) Reverb-Effekten. Er verfügt über einen Delay-Abteilung, ein 4-Pol-Filter und kann mit der Karplus-Strong-Synthese sogar als Synth betrieben werden.
Die Features des StarLabs:
- Three selectable reverb types for a wide variety of ambient textures
- DELAY/KARPLUS section with feedback
- Delay assignable to output for mod/verb and delay/verb effects
- Four-octave Karplus-Strong string synthesis mode with damping control for string/verb full voice capability
- LFO section with various waveforms to modulate delay time, reverb size, or tone filters
- FILTER section to sculpt the high and low EQ of the reverb and DELAY/KARPLUS section
- HARMONICS section to enhance the aural spectrum of the reverb
- Adjustable SHIMMER for adding pitch shifting of up to +/- 1 octave to the reverb
- GLIMMER for dynamic enhancement of harmonics
- Adjustable reverb core size to increase or decrease the space for reflections, allowing for pitch control of the
- regenerating reverb content
- 4-pole 24dB/octave variable resonance low pass filter
- INFINITE freezes the input audio prior to the reverb tank
- Independent WET and DRY level controls
Das StarLab-Modulkostet 649,- $.
