Sample-PLayer fürs Eurorack

Squarp Instruments stellt Rample Waves System vor

Squarp Instruments hat mit dem Rample Waves System ein neues Sampleplayer- und Audioprozessor- Modul mit vier Stimmen bzw. Kanälen am Start.

Das Modul spielt Samples direkt von der SD-Karte ab, jede der vier Stimmen kann unabhängig gesteuert werden und mit eigenen Effekten (Bitcrushing, Pitch, Freeze, Lowpass-Filter, Level) bearbeitet werden.

Die Features von Rample

● Low latency 4-voice sample player

● plays .wav files, organized as ‘kits’ inside the microSD card

● up to 2600 kits (A0 to Z99)

● no sample (or layers) duration limit (can even plays several hours files)

● each voice has a 5-effect rack: bitcrusher, pitch (6-pole interpolator), filter, freeze, drive

● … and more parameters: level, sample start point, length, attack/decay and run mode

● mute groups for each sample

● multilayers: each voice can be “multi-sampled” with up to 12 samples

● everything is controllable with the CV inputs or via midi in

● microSD preloaded with artists kits

● easy to create and import samples from the micro SD card

Eingänge

● 4 Gate (for sample trig)

● 4 assignable CV to modulate effects parameters [-5V to +5V]

● 1 midi in (control/sequence Rample, midi.org TRS standard, jack to din adapter included)

Ausgänge

● 4 dedicated audio outputs (mono, DC-coupled = can play CV signals) [-5V to +5V]

● 1 audio mix output (unplugged audio outputs are normalled to “mix” with volume control)

● 1 midi thru (for Rample chaining, jack to jack cable included)

● 4 high-quality potentiometers for playing with effects and parameters

● 6 push buttons

● menu clickable encoder

● red matrix screen

● microSD card slot to read your kits and upgrade the OS (SD card included)

● Streaming from SD card and internal RAM

● DAC (audio outputs): 16-bit 44100Hz (CD quality)

● ADC (CV inputs) resolution: 12-bit

● width: 14HP (up to 25mm in depth with power ribbon cable)

Rample kostet 269 US-Dollar.

