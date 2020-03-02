Squarp Instruments stellt Rample Waves System vor
Squarp Instruments hat mit dem Rample Waves System ein neues Sampleplayer- und Audioprozessor- Modul mit vier Stimmen bzw. Kanälen am Start.
Das Modul spielt Samples direkt von der SD-Karte ab, jede der vier Stimmen kann unabhängig gesteuert werden und mit eigenen Effekten (Bitcrushing, Pitch, Freeze, Lowpass-Filter, Level) bearbeitet werden.
Die Features von Rample
● Low latency 4-voice sample player
● plays .wav files, organized as ‘kits’ inside the microSD card
● up to 2600 kits (A0 to Z99)
● no sample (or layers) duration limit (can even plays several hours files)
● each voice has a 5-effect rack: bitcrusher, pitch (6-pole interpolator), filter, freeze, drive
● … and more parameters: level, sample start point, length, attack/decay and run mode
● mute groups for each sample
● multilayers: each voice can be “multi-sampled” with up to 12 samples
● everything is controllable with the CV inputs or via midi in
● microSD preloaded with artists kits
● easy to create and import samples from the micro SD card
Eingänge
● 4 Gate (for sample trig)
● 4 assignable CV to modulate effects parameters [-5V to +5V]
● 1 midi in (control/sequence Rample, midi.org TRS standard, jack to din adapter included)
Ausgänge
● 4 dedicated audio outputs (mono, DC-coupled = can play CV signals) [-5V to +5V]
● 1 audio mix output (unplugged audio outputs are normalled to “mix” with volume control)
● 1 midi thru (for Rample chaining, jack to jack cable included)
● 4 high-quality potentiometers for playing with effects and parameters
● 6 push buttons
● menu clickable encoder
● red matrix screen
● microSD card slot to read your kits and upgrade the OS (SD card included)
● Streaming from SD card and internal RAM
● DAC (audio outputs): 16-bit 44100Hz (CD quality)
● ADC (CV inputs) resolution: 12-bit
● width: 14HP (up to 25mm in depth with power ribbon cable)
Rample kostet 269 US-Dollar.