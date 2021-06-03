Keyboards Digital 03/2019
Virtuelle Stringmachine mit Samples von Logan Melody und ARP Omni
SonicProjects präsentiert Stringer 3.0
SonicProjects hat ein Update seiner virtuellen Stringmachine Stringer herausgebracht.
Stringer 3.0 basiert auf Samples legendärer String-Synthesizer wie dem ARP Omni, dem Logan Melody II und dem exotischeren Welson Symphony. Im neuen Pure-Mode kann man Sounds durch die Kombination von Samples und Effekten selber erstellen. Stringer steht für Mac und Windows zur Verfügung.
Die neuen Features von Version 3.0:
- 64bit and Mac compatibility (Mac: AU only)
- Built-in patch browser with proprietary patch-format
- Larger interface (about 40% larger)
- Built-in effects unit (Modulation and Reverb)
- A separate switchable ensemble effect (pre-effect)
- A new „pure” mode (generated saw) in all-buttons-off state
- 54 new presets (total 98) using the new features
Stringer kostet $65 (Einführungspreis $55).
